



November 5, 2021

Original news The Port of New York has set its own new record of quarterly container traffic

In the period July-September growth of +12.3%

In the third quarter of this year the port of New York - New Jersey set its new quarterly traffic record of the containers having enlivened 2.26 million teu, with a increase of +12.3% on the same period of 2020. The new peak quarterly history was generated by the volume records of landings of full containers, which amounted to 1.17 million teu (+9.9%), and handling of full containers, which are amounted to 776 thousand teu (+23.5%). On the other hand, the number of full containers is falling to the boarding that have totaled 315 thousand teu (-1.7%).

In the first nine months of 2021, the American port of call has enlivened a total of 6.66 million teu, with an increase of the +23.7% on the same period last year, of which 3.41 million teu full at landing (+23.0%), 1,01 million teu full at boarding (+3.5%) and 2.23 million empty teu (+37.2%).











