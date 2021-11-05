|
November 5, 2021
- The Port of New York has set its own new record of
quarterly container traffic
- In the period July-September growth of +12.3%
- In the third quarter of this year the port of New York - New
Jersey set its new quarterly traffic record
of the containers having enlivened 2.26 million teu, with a
increase of +12.3% on the same period of 2020. The new peak
quarterly history was generated by the volume records of
landings of full containers, which amounted to 1.17 million
teu (+9.9%), and handling of full containers, which are
amounted to 776 thousand teu (+23.5%). On the other hand, the number of full containers is falling
to the boarding that have totaled 315 thousand teu (-1.7%).
- In the first nine months of 2021, the American port of call has
enlivened a total of 6.66 million teu, with an increase of the
+23.7% on the same period last year, of which 3.41
million teu full at landing (+23.0%), 1,01 million teu full
at boarding (+3.5%) and 2.23 million empty teu (+37.2%).
