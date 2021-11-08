|
November 8, 2021
- CLIA report highlights industry strategies
cruises to combat climate change
- Craighead: cruise lines are confirmed in the first place
line in the development of new environmental technologies
- The use of liquefied natural gas as a fuel for
ships, the installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems and
advanced wastewater treatment systems of the units
naval and the possibility of feeding ships in ports with
the electricity supplied by the ground network are the four
pillars of the strategy through which the industry
Cruise industry is committed to tackling the climate crisis. The
cruise line strategy to reduce the impact on
climate of its fleets and achieve the ambitious goal of
build zero-carbon cruise ships by
2050 is highlighted in the annual report "Global Cruise
Industry Environmental Technologies and Practices Report",
made by Oxford and published today by the association
Cruise International Cruise Lines International Association
(CLIA).
- "Despite the fact that the cruise sector has been among those
most affected by the pandemic - underlined the president and
CLIA CEO, Kelly Craighead, at the
presentation of the document - cruise lines confirm themselves
at the forefront of the development of new environmental technologies from
which the entire maritime sector can benefit. CLIA,
together with its oceanic members, it is investing in new
green technologies and fuels to achieve the ambitious goal
of zero-carbon cruises by 2050."
- To the four pillars of industry strategy
cruises in the environmental field are added more and more
innovative solutions to combat climate change. The
CLIA's annual report, for example, also delves into the challenge of
identify new alternative fuels and evaluate policies
that the sector is putting in place to support this path
tenable. The data show that, in addition to gas,
natural liquid, more than three-quarters of the global fleet of ships from
cruise by passenger capacity is currently
prepared to use alternative fuels. The sources of
alternative fuels to heavy fuel oils currently in
testing phase include biodiesel, methanol, ammonia,
hydrogen and electric batteries. However, the report reports the
presence of engineering, supply and regulatory obstacles,
therey-escalating its adoption on a large scale. That
despite the investment of 26.5 billion dollars by the
cruise industry is giving impetus to research and development in
this area.
- "This report commented Pierfrancesco Vago,
president of CLIA Global - confirms how much the cruise industry
is resilient, innovative and future-oriented. We are aware
that there is still a lot to do, but to date the cruise industry
has already shown ample evidence of its commitment and ability
to take up this challenge. The sector promotes innovation
sustainable maritime, which will be central to the
decarbonisation of shipping. This is why
for which CLIA has joined other maritime organizations to
propose the establishment of an IMO research and development fund with a
five billion dollars to accelerate development
of zero-gas fuels and propulsion technologies
greenhouse'.
