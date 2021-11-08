



November 8, 2021

Craighead: cruise lines are confirmed in the first place line in the development of new environmental technologies

The use of liquefied natural gas as a fuel for ships, the installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems and advanced wastewater treatment systems of the units naval and the possibility of feeding ships in ports with the electricity supplied by the ground network are the four pillars of the strategy through which the industry Cruise industry is committed to tackling the climate crisis. The cruise line strategy to reduce the impact on climate of its fleets and achieve the ambitious goal of build zero-carbon cruise ships by 2050 is highlighted in the annual report "Global Cruise Industry Environmental Technologies and Practices Report", made by Oxford and published today by the association Cruise International Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

"Despite the fact that the cruise sector has been among those most affected by the pandemic - underlined the president and CLIA CEO, Kelly Craighead, at the presentation of the document - cruise lines confirm themselves at the forefront of the development of new environmental technologies from which the entire maritime sector can benefit. CLIA, together with its oceanic members, it is investing in new green technologies and fuels to achieve the ambitious goal of zero-carbon cruises by 2050."

To the four pillars of industry strategy cruises in the environmental field are added more and more innovative solutions to combat climate change. The CLIA's annual report, for example, also delves into the challenge of identify new alternative fuels and evaluate policies that the sector is putting in place to support this path tenable. The data show that, in addition to gas, natural liquid, more than three-quarters of the global fleet of ships from cruise by passenger capacity is currently prepared to use alternative fuels. The sources of alternative fuels to heavy fuel oils currently in testing phase include biodiesel, methanol, ammonia, hydrogen and electric batteries. However, the report reports the presence of engineering, supply and regulatory obstacles, therey-escalating its adoption on a large scale. That despite the investment of 26.5 billion dollars by the cruise industry is giving impetus to research and development in this area.

"This report commented Pierfrancesco Vago, president of CLIA Global - confirms how much the cruise industry is resilient, innovative and future-oriented. We are aware that there is still a lot to do, but to date the cruise industry has already shown ample evidence of its commitment and ability to take up this challenge. The sector promotes innovation sustainable maritime, which will be central to the decarbonisation of shipping. This is why for which CLIA has joined other maritime organizations to propose the establishment of an IMO research and development fund with a five billion dollars to accelerate development of zero-gas fuels and propulsion technologies greenhouse'.







