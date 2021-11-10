|
November 10, 2021
- Messina (Assarmatori): the "Fit for 55" package
of the EU harms the shipping industry
-
- Particularly affected - he underlined - the nations
maritime like Italy
-
- For Assarmatori, the package of measures "Fit for 55"
of the European Union adopted with the aim of reducing emissions
at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, with
the objective of achieving zero climate impact by 2050,
damages the shipping industry and does not produce results
positive even for the environment. "The EU - explained the
President of the Italian Shipowners' Association, Stefano Messina,
in his speech at the International Forum of Conftrasporto in progress
in Rome - he is going the wrong way. The rules on the shipping of the
Fit for 55 package, those to reduce emissions from ships,
they will not help the environment and sink the economy."
-
- The representative of Assarmatori recalled that, to induce
shipping to the use of alternative fuels, the Commission
European proposes to discourage the use of fossil fuels
through fiscal measures, such as the extension to maritime transport
of the European Emissions Trading System (EU Emission Trading)
System - EU-ETS) and the introduction, from 2023, of a tax
to be applied to all fuels sold in the economic area
European, with the option, for Member States, to extend it also to
international travel. «International shipping that
currently scales the European ports - Messina noted - will look for
to circumvent the new impositions by avoiding touching European ports
and instead scaling existing hubs at eu borders, or
of those, numerous, under construction, for example in the North
Africa on the southern shore of the Mediterranean".
-
- "And the most serious aspect - continued Messina - is
that this self-defeating approach will not even serve
to reduce emissions, not because there is a lack of will
of shipowners, which indeed is strong, but because the
technologies, alternative fuels and distribution networks of
Same. And they will be missed for a long time, while they are available
transitional fuels, such as LNG, which in the Fit for 55 package
it is not considered green and will therefore be taxed, but that
it already makes it possible to drastically reduce harmful emissions and
to start the path towards the decarbonisation of transport
maritime with reductions of the order of up to 20% of emissions of
CO2'.
-
- "To politics - concluded Messina - we give, therefore, a
clear message: before espousing initiatives by Member States that,
objectively, they do not suffer the same consequences as initiatives
involving shipping, Italy should weigh
carefully the economic, industrial and social repercussions of those
Choices. At stake is the future of the country's economy and the
work'.
