|
|
|
|
November 10, 2021
|
|
- In the third quarter the traffic of goods in the port of
Venice grew by +14.6%
-
- The increase in landings (+22.4%) offsets the decline in
boarding (-12.3%)
-
- In the third quarter of this year the port of Venice has
handled 6.33 million tons of goods, with an increase
+14.6% on the corresponding period of 2020 and with growth
+5.4% on the third quarter of the pre-pandemic year of 2019. The
rise was generated by the sharp increase in goods at the
landing in place for two quarters, flow of loads that in the period
July-September 2021 amounted to 5.23 million
tons, with a progression of +22.4% on the same period of the
2020 and +11.0% on the same period of 2019. On the other hand, the
loading at boarding totalled 1.10 million
tons, with declines of -12.3% and -17.0% respectively on
corresponding periods of 2020 and 2019.
-
- In the third quarter of 2021 the only total traffic of the
miscellaneous goods amounted to 6.33 million tonnes, with a
increase of +7.8% on the third quarter of last year, of which 1.29
million tons of goods in container (+6.0%) made with
a handling of containers equal to 123 thousand teu (-6.0%),
395 thousand tons of rolling stock (-10.4%) and 702 thousand tons of
other miscellaneous goods (+26.0%). Increase in bulk increases
solids that have totaled 1,73 million tons (+67.3%),
including 674 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+152.5%),
377 thousand tons of feed, fodder and oilseeds (+8.2%),
197 thousand tons of coal (+105.6%), 74 thousand tons of
minerals (-1.1%), 53 thousand tons of cereals (+58.4%), 43 thousand
tons of chemical products (+36.6%) and 310 thousand tons of
other dry bulk (+70.5%). In the liquid bulk sector it is
was recorded a decrease of -2.8% having been enlivened a
total of 2.21 million tonnes, of which 1.91 million tonnes
tons of refined petroleum products (-2.8%), 253 thousand
tons of chemicals (-3.6%) and 50 thousand tons of others
loads (+3.1%).
-
- In the third quarter of this year the traffic of cruise passengers
in the port of Venice, activities that in the same period of the
last year it was stopped due to the Covid-19 health crisis, it is
status equal to over 13 thousand passengers, while in the segment of
ferries traffic has been of 41 thousand passengers (+58.1%).
|
|