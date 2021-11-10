



November 10, 2021

The increase in landings (+22.4%) offsets the decline in boarding (-12.3%)

In the third quarter of this year the port of Venice has handled 6.33 million tons of goods, with an increase +14.6% on the corresponding period of 2020 and with growth +5.4% on the third quarter of the pre-pandemic year of 2019. The rise was generated by the sharp increase in goods at the landing in place for two quarters, flow of loads that in the period July-September 2021 amounted to 5.23 million tons, with a progression of +22.4% on the same period of the 2020 and +11.0% on the same period of 2019. On the other hand, the loading at boarding totalled 1.10 million tons, with declines of -12.3% and -17.0% respectively on corresponding periods of 2020 and 2019.

In the third quarter of 2021 the only total traffic of the miscellaneous goods amounted to 6.33 million tonnes, with a increase of +7.8% on the third quarter of last year, of which 1.29 million tons of goods in container (+6.0%) made with a handling of containers equal to 123 thousand teu (-6.0%), 395 thousand tons of rolling stock (-10.4%) and 702 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods (+26.0%). Increase in bulk increases solids that have totaled 1,73 million tons (+67.3%), including 674 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+152.5%), 377 thousand tons of feed, fodder and oilseeds (+8.2%), 197 thousand tons of coal (+105.6%), 74 thousand tons of minerals (-1.1%), 53 thousand tons of cereals (+58.4%), 43 thousand tons of chemical products (+36.6%) and 310 thousand tons of other dry bulk (+70.5%). In the liquid bulk sector it is was recorded a decrease of -2.8% having been enlivened a total of 2.21 million tonnes, of which 1.91 million tonnes tons of refined petroleum products (-2.8%), 253 thousand tons of chemicals (-3.6%) and 50 thousand tons of others loads (+3.1%).

In the third quarter of this year the traffic of cruise passengers in the port of Venice, activities that in the same period of the last year it was stopped due to the Covid-19 health crisis, it is status equal to over 13 thousand passengers, while in the segment of ferries traffic has been of 41 thousand passengers (+58.1%).











