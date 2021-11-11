



November 11, 2021

Same trend for the values of operating profit and net economic result

From four consecutive quarters to this part the revenues quarterly recorded by the shipping company Containerized Taiwanese Yang Ming continue to score new historical records. So, in fact, it also happened in the third quarter of this year in which the volume bar the company's business was raised to 95.4 billion Taiwan dollars (3.4 billion US dollars), with a exceptional increase of +145.7% on the same period of 2020.

From the fourth quarter of 2020, in addition, also the values of Yang Ming's quarterly operating profit and net profit continue to set new historical records. In the period July-September 2021 these budget items have reached values of 62.5 billion and 50.9 billion respectively Taiwanese dollars, with increases of +1,408.7% and +1,705.7% on corresponding period last year.

In the first nine months of 2021, Yang Ming's revenues have totaled 231.0 billion Taiwanese dollars, with an increase of +119.5% on the period January-September last year. The profit operating amounted to 134.0 billion (+2,578.5%) and profit net to 110.1 million Taiwanese dollars (+5,295.9%).









