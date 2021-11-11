|
November 11, 2021
- Yang Ming records fourth consecutive quarterly record
of revenues
-
- Same trend for the values of operating profit and
net economic result
-
- From four consecutive quarters to this part the revenues
quarterly recorded by the shipping company
Containerized Taiwanese Yang Ming continue to score new
historical records. So, in fact, it also happened in the
third quarter of this year in which the volume bar
the company's business was raised to 95.4
billion Taiwan dollars (3.4 billion US dollars), with a
exceptional increase of +145.7% on the same period of 2020.
-
- From the fourth quarter of 2020, in addition, also the values
of Yang Ming's quarterly operating profit and net profit
continue to set new historical records. In the period
July-September 2021 these budget items have reached
values of 62.5 billion and 50.9 billion respectively
Taiwanese dollars, with increases of +1,408.7% and +1,705.7% on
corresponding period last year.
-
- In the first nine months of 2021, Yang Ming's revenues have
totaled 231.0 billion Taiwanese dollars, with an increase of
+119.5% on the period January-September last year. The profit
operating amounted to 134.0 billion (+2,578.5%) and profit
net to 110.1 million Taiwanese dollars (+5,295.9%).
