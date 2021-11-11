



November 11, 2021

Resumption of cruise passengers (226 thousand passengers), although this branch of activity accuses a decrease of -77.2% on 2019

In the third quarter of this year the port of Civitavecchia has handled 2.64 million tons of goods, with an increase +17.8% on the corresponding period of 2020 and with an increase of +8.1% on the third quarter of the pre-pandemic year 2019 (when the volumes had however suffered a decrease of -18.1% on the same period of the previous year). More sustained the growth in the flow of goods on landing which amounted to 1,70 million tons, up +22.8% on the third trimester 2020 and +10.4% on the third quarter of 2019. Goods at embarkation have totaled 942 thousand tons, with a progression of +9.8% on the third quarter of last year and +4.2% on the third quarter of 2019.

The only total traffic of miscellaneous goods was to 1.82 million tonnes, a volume higher than that of the third quarter of 2020 (+11.8%) and similar to that of the same period of 2019 (-0.1%) and consists of 1.59 million tonnes of rolling stock (+14.5% and -2.7% respectively) and from 227 thousand tons of goods in containers (-1.9% and +23.6%).

Solid bulk totaled 579,000 tons, up both on the third quarter of 2020 (+24.1%) and on the same quarter of 2019 (+36.4%), of which 468 thousand tons of coal (respectively +22.4% and +30.1%), 68 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+34.7% and +142.5%) and 38 thousand tons of other dry bulk (+57.3% and +37.8%).

In the liquid bulk sector, 248 thousand were handled tons of cargo (respectively +63.6% and +22.1%) mainly from refined petroleum products.

In the third quarter of this year, cruise traffic marked a recovery with 226 thousand passengers enlivened compared to 9 thousand in the same period of 2020, although it is still significantly lower (-77.2%) than that recorded in the period July-September of 2019. Passenger traffic of services liners was 791 thousand units, with a increase of +19.2% on the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of -24.8% on the third quarter of 2019.







