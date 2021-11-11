|
- In the third quarter the traffic of goods in the port of
Civitavecchia increased by +17.8%
-
- Resumption of cruise passengers (226 thousand passengers), although this
branch of activity accuses a decrease of -77.2% on 2019
-
- In the third quarter of this year the port of Civitavecchia has
handled 2.64 million tons of goods, with an increase
+17.8% on the corresponding period of 2020 and with an increase of
+8.1% on the third quarter of the pre-pandemic year 2019 (when the
volumes had however suffered a decrease of -18.1% on the
same period of the previous year). More sustained the
growth in the flow of goods on landing which amounted to
1,70 million tons, up +22.8% on the third trimester
2020 and +10.4% on the third quarter of 2019. Goods at embarkation
have totaled 942 thousand tons, with a progression of +9.8%
on the third quarter of last year and +4.2% on the third
quarter of 2019.
-
- The only total traffic of miscellaneous goods was
to 1.82 million tonnes, a volume higher than that
of the third quarter of 2020 (+11.8%) and similar to that of the
same period of 2019 (-0.1%) and consists of 1.59
million tonnes of rolling stock (+14.5% and -2.7% respectively) and
from 227 thousand tons of goods in containers (-1.9% and +23.6%).
-
- Solid bulk totaled 579,000
tons, up both on the third quarter of 2020 (+24.1%)
and on the same quarter of 2019 (+36.4%), of which 468 thousand
tons of coal (respectively +22.4% and +30.1%), 68 thousand
tons of metallurgical products (+34.7% and +142.5%) and 38 thousand
tons of other dry bulk (+57.3% and +37.8%).
-
- In the liquid bulk sector, 248 thousand were handled
tons of cargo (respectively +63.6% and +22.1%)
mainly from refined petroleum products.
-
- In the third quarter of this year, cruise traffic
marked a recovery with 226 thousand passengers enlivened compared to
9 thousand in the same period of 2020, although it is still
significantly lower (-77.2%) than that recorded in the period
July-September of 2019. Passenger traffic of services
liners was 791 thousand units, with a
increase of +19.2% on the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of
-24.8% on the third quarter of 2019.
