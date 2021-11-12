|
|
|
|
November 12, 2021
|
|
- In the first nine months of 2021 the revenues of Global Ports Holding
increased by +19%
-
- Global Ports Canary Islands has been selected as
preferential tenderer for the assignment of the management of
cruise activities of the port of Las Palmas
-
- In the first nine months of 2021 the Global Investment group
Istanbul Holdings (GIH) reported revenues of €1.05 billion
of Turkish lira (106 million dollars), with a significant increase
+33% on the corresponding period of 2020. The significant increase is
was produced mainly by the group's activities in the
gas, energy, mining and
insurance and asset management sectors. Growing,
however, also the revenues of GIH's port division, established
by the active company Global Ports Holding (GPH)
mainly in the segment of cruises, which amounted to
157.1 million Turkish lira (+19%), a division that totaled a
EBITDA of a negative sign and equal to -21.5 million Turkish Lira
compared to a result also of negative sign for -7.3
millions in the first nine months of 2020. Relative to the trend
of the gross operating margin, GIH specified that in the period
January-September last year results benefited
of the first contribution before the pandemic generated by ports
Caribbean.
-
- The Turkish group has announced that in the first nine months of
this year the traffic of cruise passengers in their port terminals
grew by +679%, with 499 thousand passengers enlivened in the
only third quarter of 2021 compared to 64 thousand in the quarter
previous thanks to the progressive resumption of activities
cruises that last September allowed all the
GPH's terminal to register cruise ship stopovers. GIH has
specified that, on a like-for-like consolidation basis,
September 2021 the group's cruise terminals received 53%
of stopovers and 30% of passengers compared to September 2019.
-
- Confirming the resumption of cruise traffic, the group
specified that in the third quarter of this year the terminals
passengers have started to generate a positive EBITDA that is
result of 1.2 million Turkish Lira compared to a result
negative sign for -17.2 million in the period July-September of
2020.
-
- Meanwhile, the Global Ports Canary Islands (GPCI), a joint venture
80% and 20% owned by Global Ports Holding respectively
from the Spanish Sepcan of Las Palmas, was selected
as a preferential tenderer in the tendering procedure
for task management assignment
cruises of the port of Las Palmas, in the Canary Islands, with contracts
of concession that, in addition to the airport of Las Palmas, will include
also the cruise activities of the ports of Arrecife
(Lanzarote) and Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura) and which will have
respectively a duration of 40, 20 and 20 years.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail