November 15, 2021
- Launch of the tender for the upgrading of the infrastructure
railway in the port of Trieste
- Contract worth about 20.6 million euros
- Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) has published the call for tenders
for the first phase of the infrastructure upgrading works
railway within the port of Trieste, in implementation of the
agreements provided for in the 2019 Protocol between the Authority of
Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea and RFI. The amount
total of the contract is about 20.6 million euros,
amount financed by the loan that the port authority has contracted with the
EIB and the funds granted by the CEF programme with the project
TriesteRailPort. The deadline for submitting tenders is
set at 12 o'clock on November 30th.
- The intervention will have an estimated duration of about three years and
means and provides for the complete reconstruction of the tracks and exchanges
with a more functional configuration to the needs
of port operators, as well as the installation of systems
command and control and telephony according to RFI standards.
Changes to the internal road network of the
port, to facilitate the possible access of rescue vehicles, and to the
track for the management of dangerous goods. All this will allow
to reduce the maneuvering time to and from the terminals, raising the
productivity of the port system and increasing its
further competitiveness at international level.
- "This chapter too - specified the president
of the AdSP, Zeno D'Agostino - is one of the prerequisites for a port
increasingly strategic from a railway point of view, and
therefore even more sustainable and competitive. The works in
issue also constitute the real start of activities
integrated into the PNRR'.
