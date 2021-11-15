



November 15, 2021

Contract worth about 20.6 million euros

Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) has published the call for tenders for the first phase of the infrastructure upgrading works railway within the port of Trieste, in implementation of the agreements provided for in the 2019 Protocol between the Authority of Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea and RFI. The amount total of the contract is about 20.6 million euros, amount financed by the loan that the port authority has contracted with the EIB and the funds granted by the CEF programme with the project TriesteRailPort. The deadline for submitting tenders is set at 12 o'clock on November 30th.

The intervention will have an estimated duration of about three years and means and provides for the complete reconstruction of the tracks and exchanges with a more functional configuration to the needs of port operators, as well as the installation of systems command and control and telephony according to RFI standards. Changes to the internal road network of the port, to facilitate the possible access of rescue vehicles, and to the track for the management of dangerous goods. All this will allow to reduce the maneuvering time to and from the terminals, raising the productivity of the port system and increasing its further competitiveness at international level.

"This chapter too - specified the president of the AdSP, Zeno D'Agostino - is one of the prerequisites for a port increasingly strategic from a railway point of view, and therefore even more sustainable and competitive. The works in issue also constitute the real start of activities integrated into the PNRR'.







