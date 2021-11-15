|
November 15, 2021
- World trade under the sword of Damocles of the pandemic
- The WTO warns that Covid-19 continues to represent the
biggest threat
- The storm that has hit world trade
in the wake of the global spread of the Covid-19 pandemic
it may not be behind you at all. The barometer hand
of world trade conceived by World Trade
Organization as a useful indicator to provide information in time
real on the trend of trade is not in fact turning
definitely towards good weather, but indicates a state of variability
that, as a result of a possible pressure drop determined perhaps
from a resurgence of the pandemic, it could return to report
the approach of a new disturbance, even intense.
The latest barometer reading of 99.5 is close to the value
base of 100 of the index, but far from the previous reading
record of 110.4 last August. The latter - specified the
WTO - reflected both the strength of the trade recovery and the
severity of the pandemic-induced shock last year. The
World Trade Organization explained that the current return of the
barometer hand towards bad weather was
determined by the recent dysfunctions of the global supply chain,
with the occurrence of slowdowns in port operations
caused by the increase in import demand
in the first half of the year and with the interruption of the
production of widely used goods such as cars and
Semiconductors. Also currently it seems that it is occurring
also a decline in the demand for trade, with a decline in
export orders. Noting that the attenuation of demand
of imports could help alleviate congestion
Port, however, the WTO has specified that it considers it unlikely that
delays and bottlenecks that slow down traffic are
eliminated as long as containerized traffic continues
to rise to record levels.
- The WTO explained that in the last period all the indices of the
barometer components decreased, reflecting a relevant
loss of momentum in global trade in goods. The most
marked was recorded by the index of products
automotive (85.9), which fell below the
trend as semiconductor shortages have hampered the
production of vehicles all over the world. This deficiency has
also reflected on the index of electronic components (99.6),
gone from above the trend to be in line with the trend. Even the
indices relating to containerised maritime transport (100.3) and
to raw materials (100.0) have returned to position themselves in
proximity of their recent trends. Only the index of the
air transport (106.1) remained well above the
trend and this - explained the WTO - is happening because
freight forwarders are looking for modes of transport
alternatives to maritime transport.
- The WTO has clarified that in any case the last reading of the barometer is
broadly consistent with your latest trend forecast
of world trade on 4 October, which estimated a growth in
global trade volume of +10.8% in 2021 - compared to
+8.0% expected in March - followed by an increase of +4.7% in
2022. However, the World Trade Organization pointed out that these
Outlook continues to be threatened by significant risks
downwards due to the persistence of inequalities at the level
regional, the continued weakness of trade in services and the
delay of vaccination campaigns for Covid-19, in
particularly in poor countries. Covid-19 - underlined the WTO -
continues to pose the greatest threat to
prospects for trade, as new waves of infections
they could easily undermine the recovery.
