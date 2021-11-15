|
November 15, 2021
- Hookham (Global Shippers Forum): the value of sea freight
will not go down
-
- Why should - he noted - given that this year the
shipping companies expect to make profits equal to
over 150 billion dollars
-
- The record level reached by the value of sea freight is
temporary or long-lasting? If someone, until recently,
referring to the cyclicality of maritime transport and
its tariffs, stated that the exceptional increases in the prices of
containerised maritime transport were of a transitional nature,
today no one - not even those who set these prices - dares to
hypothesize an attenuation of the price of the rentals. It has
emphasized James Hookham, director of the Global Shippers Forum
(GSF), the international association representing shippers and
owners of the goods, intervening at a high-level meeting
on maritime transport hosted last week by FIATA.
-
- What happened in 2021 - Hookham wondered
- "was an abnormal wave or a permanent increase in
sea level? Almost all shipping companies - has
noted - they consider that it is the latter. And why
they should not - the director of the GSF himself replied -
when this year they expect to make equal profits globally
to over 150 billion dollars?"
-
- Referring then to the congestion of maritime transport that
shipping companies have indicated as the cause of the increase in the price of
Hookham said that "without a doubt congestion
Maritime will take some time to dissolve, but if - has
highlighted the director of the Global Shippers Forum - the "great
maritime transport crisis of 2021" proved to be precisely
this, then the speed with which the sea freight
will obscure the decline in demand will be an indicator
crucial level of responsiveness and competitiveness
of this market'.
