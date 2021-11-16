|
- The FMC will assess how better use of data can
make the containerized supply chain more efficient
-
- Bentzel: our port gateways are limited by constraints
physical and the best options for efficiency are the biggest
use of information technology
-
- There are no magic recipes. When a sudden and consistent
increased maritime traffic puts pressure on ports,
unable to dispose of larger volumes of goods than
usual, the only applicable recipe to relieve at most
soon the situation is to increase the exchange and the
availability of information and data on loads in order to
to make the passing supply chain more efficient
through the ports of call. The realization of new
port infrastructure is a solution, provided that sometimes
it is, which takes years.
-
- The US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), in the intent
to decongest American ports that are blocked by anomalous flows
of traffic generated by the strong growth in transport demand
containerized maritime, can only resort to the only
recipe available. This was confirmed by the president of the agency
US Federal, Daniel Maffei, announcing the establishment of
an FMC team, led by Commissioner Carl Bentzel, who will have
the task of evaluating how container traffic data
can help to make the
national system for the delivery of goods: 'the events of the
last year - explained Maffei - they demonstrated the need
for the United States to achieve a greater capacity of the
our goods delivery system. Sharing
information and greater transparency about how the
containers are moved - noted the president of the FMC -
constitutes a means by which we can move a greater number of
containers more efficiently».
-
- The project led by Bentzel involves the implementation of
research, interviews, round tables and public meetings for
collect information and opinions on maritime data and the
subsequent discovery of the common data that is created
as part of a sea shipment through the supply chain,
how they are stored and shared, and the identification of
critical elements. The first public meeting is
scheduled for next month in Washington. The first results of the work
of the team will be presented next spring at
an event on data in the maritime sector.
-
- Illustrating the aims of the project, Bentzel noted
that "when you pass through an airport in the United States you know how
and where to park your car, how you will be transported to the terminal
of the airport, and that when you arrive at the terminal you will be
provide information about your gate and information about when your
aircraft will depart and land and, during this process
that is repeated on landing, staff is available
qualified to handle luggage and forward it through the
security checks. The maritime industry - noted the
FMC Commissioner - does not have a similar system. Datum
the immense national economic impact and dependence of our
nation from ocean maritime transport, the significant increases in
volumes of goods and other operational effects caused by Covid-19,
I am absolutely clear about the need to develop
a more robust information system for the public of the
Shipping. FMC will work with industry to
develop greater transparency systems for the services that are
around the international intermodal transport of goods. The
our port gateways - confirmed Bentzel - are limited by
physical constraints and the best options for efficiency are the
increased use of information technologies and the
coordination between the different modalities within the framework of the
supply chain».
