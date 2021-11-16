|
|
November 16, 2021
|
|
- In the third quarter the traffic of goods in the port of
Koper grew by +21.3%
-
- Increase in miscellaneous goods and dry bulk
-
- In the third quarter of this year the traffic of goods
enlivened by the port of Koper, with increases of +37.1%,
+10.0% and +17.9% respectively marked in the past months of July,
August and September, recorded an overall increase of
+21.3% being amounted to 5.16 million tons compared to
4.25 million in the period July-September 2020. The relevant
increase was mainly generated by both growth
of containerized traffic, which totaled 2.15 million
tons (+16.8%), both of solid bulk traffic, which is
state pairs to 1,69 million tons (+56.5%). The
conventional goods with 214 thousand tons (+11.2%), while they are
decreased both liquid bulk with 857 thousand tons (-2.9%) and
rolling stock with 247 thousand tons (-3.5%).