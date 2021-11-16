



November 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third quarter the traffic of goods in the port of Koper grew by +21.3%

Increase in miscellaneous goods and dry bulk

In the third quarter of this year the traffic of goods enlivened by the port of Koper, with increases of +37.1%, +10.0% and +17.9% respectively marked in the past months of July, August and September, recorded an overall increase of +21.3% being amounted to 5.16 million tons compared to 4.25 million in the period July-September 2020. The relevant increase was mainly generated by both growth of containerized traffic, which totaled 2.15 million tons (+16.8%), both of solid bulk traffic, which is state pairs to 1,69 million tons (+56.5%). The conventional goods with 214 thousand tons (+11.2%), while they are decreased both liquid bulk with 857 thousand tons (-2.9%) and rolling stock with 247 thousand tons (-3.5%).











