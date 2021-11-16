|
November 16, 2021
- Maersk and Grindrod create a joint venture that will bring together
the respective logistics activities in South Africa
- The agreement includes feeder shipping operator Ocean Africa
Container Lines
- The Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk and the
South African logistics group Grindrod have decided to establish
of a joint venture into which to merge the respective activities
logistics and services carried out in South Africa including those of
feeder maritime transport. The agreement provides that the European company
cedes to the new company, through the Safmarine subsidiary, the
own terminal activities in South Africa operated by the
own Dutch subsidiary APM Terminals for 360 million rand (24
millions of dollars) and the issuance by the joint venture of
36 thousand shares destined for Safmarine.
- Grindrod is expected to sell to the joint
ventures totaling 756 million rand ($49 million)
of the group's intermodal activities as well as the
feeder shipping company Ocean Africa Container Lines (OACL),
of which in 2012 the South African group became unique
owner acquiring 51% of the capital then in the hands of Safmarine
(
of 27
August 2012), as well as the issue by the joint
venture of 76 thousand ordinary shares destined for Grindrod. From
transfer is excluded the multipurpose terminal Maydon Wharf of the
Port of Durban as well as the United Container Depots (UCD).
- Finally, the agreement provides for Grindrod to transfer the 76 thousand
ordinary shares of the joint venture at Grindrod Holdings and that
the latter cedes 21 thousand to Safmarine for 209 million rand
plus an additional cash share. At the end of the
transaction, therefore, the Maersk group will hold 51% of the
share capital of the new company and Grindrod on
remaining 49%.
