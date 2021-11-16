|
November 16, 2021
- Any normalization of the value of the no-use could
take from 18 to 30 months
-
- Sea-Intelligence analysis on the evolution of tariffs
before the pandemic
-
- For the Danish consulting firm Sea-Intelligence, which
analyses the containerised maritime transport market,
the possible normalization of the value of sea freight could
take 18 to 30 months. The estimate is based on the study
the evolution of the China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI),
the weekly index of maritime tariffs for
shipments of containers from the main Chinese ports.
-
- Sea-Intelligence examined the evolution of the index
in the pre-pandemic phase by identifying five periods in which you are
verified a prolonged decrease in the value of the no-use, with a
weekly decline rate between -0.4% and -0.9%, and five
periods in which there were significant increases in
maritime tariffs. Considering that a normal level of the value of
noli is around the 1000 level of the index, which represents
a decrease of -69% compared to the current level of no-use,
Sea-Intelligence found that during the financial crisis
World Cup of 2008-2009 the number of hations decreased faster
compared to a weekly decline of -0.9% and, applying this
rate of decline to the current level of no-shipping, he deduced that there was
they would like 18 months to return to a normal level. The company
specified that if, on the other hand, the rate of decrease corresponded
at the average recorded in the five periods of decline in the number of rentals, the
normalization would take up to 26 months, but, being the current
much more sustained increase in the value of the number of contracts than
first, this should be taken into account and this would lead to
30 months the period necessary to return to a normal value of
Noli.
|
