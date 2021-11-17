|
November 17, 2021
- In the third quarter, Eurokai's port terminals
enlivened three million containers (+8.4%)
- In Germany increase of +5.5% and in Italy of +11.0%
- In the third quarter of this year the port terminals that make
head of the German group Eurokai have enlivened a traffic of the
container pairs to 3,01 million teu, with an increment of +8.4%
on the same period of 2020, of which 1,92 million teu
enlivened in German ports (+2.8%), 437 thousand teu in those
Italians (+11.0%) and 654 thousand teu in the ports of other nations (+26.8%).
- In particular, in Germany in the port of Bremerhaven were
enlivened 1,23 million teu (+5.5%), in the port of Hamburg
503 thousand teu (-15.3%) and in the deep-sea port of Wilhelmshaven
182 thousand teu (+78.1%).
- Driving quarterly growth in containerized traffic
enlivened in Italian ports, a market where Eurokai is
present through the subsidiary Contship Italia, was
the La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT) of the port of La Spezia with
327 thousand teu (+21.4%). Traffic in the port of
Ravenna with 41 thousand teu (+2.3%), while it decreased by -17.9%
the one enlivened in the port of Salerno having been equal to 69 thousand
teu.
- In addition, the traffic enlivened by the terminals of the German group
in the Moroccan, Portuguese and Cypriot ports of Tanger Med, Lisbon and
Limassol recorded growth having been equal
respectively to 516 thousand teu (+35.8%), 27 thousand teu (+26.7%) and
102 thousand teu (+1.4%), while in the Russian port of Ust-Luga the traffic,
with 8 thousand teu enlivened, it fell by -38.5%.
- In the first nine months of 2021 the total traffic enlivened
from the terminals of the group amounted to 9.25 million teu, in
increase of +15.3% on the corresponding period last year. In
Germany have been enlivened 5,98 million teu (+10.7%), of which
3.84 million teu in Bremerhaven (+8.8%), 1.66 million teu ad
Hamburg (+7.0%) and 485 thousand teu in Wilhelmshaven (+49.3%). In Italy the
traffic has been globally of 1,34 million teu (+13.4%),
of which 974 thousand teu in the port of La Spezia (+26.0%), 231 thousand teu in
that of Salerno (-18.5%) and 134 thousand teu in the port of Ravenna
(+8,0%). In Tanger Med traffic was 1.52 million
teu (+44.3%), in Lisbon of 79 thousand teu (+42.4%), in Limassol of
308 thousand teu (+6.8%) and in Ust-Luga of 23 thousand teu (-42.5%).
