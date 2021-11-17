



November 17, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third quarter, Eurokai's port terminals enlivened three million containers (+8.4%)

In Germany increase of +5.5% and in Italy of +11.0%

In the third quarter of this year the port terminals that make head of the German group Eurokai have enlivened a traffic of the container pairs to 3,01 million teu, with an increment of +8.4% on the same period of 2020, of which 1,92 million teu enlivened in German ports (+2.8%), 437 thousand teu in those Italians (+11.0%) and 654 thousand teu in the ports of other nations (+26.8%).

In particular, in Germany in the port of Bremerhaven were enlivened 1,23 million teu (+5.5%), in the port of Hamburg 503 thousand teu (-15.3%) and in the deep-sea port of Wilhelmshaven 182 thousand teu (+78.1%).

Driving quarterly growth in containerized traffic enlivened in Italian ports, a market where Eurokai is present through the subsidiary Contship Italia, was the La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT) of the port of La Spezia with 327 thousand teu (+21.4%). Traffic in the port of Ravenna with 41 thousand teu (+2.3%), while it decreased by -17.9% the one enlivened in the port of Salerno having been equal to 69 thousand teu.

In addition, the traffic enlivened by the terminals of the German group in the Moroccan, Portuguese and Cypriot ports of Tanger Med, Lisbon and Limassol recorded growth having been equal respectively to 516 thousand teu (+35.8%), 27 thousand teu (+26.7%) and 102 thousand teu (+1.4%), while in the Russian port of Ust-Luga the traffic, with 8 thousand teu enlivened, it fell by -38.5%.

In the first nine months of 2021 the total traffic enlivened from the terminals of the group amounted to 9.25 million teu, in increase of +15.3% on the corresponding period last year. In Germany have been enlivened 5,98 million teu (+10.7%), of which 3.84 million teu in Bremerhaven (+8.8%), 1.66 million teu ad Hamburg (+7.0%) and 485 thousand teu in Wilhelmshaven (+49.3%). In Italy the traffic has been globally of 1,34 million teu (+13.4%), of which 974 thousand teu in the port of La Spezia (+26.0%), 231 thousand teu in that of Salerno (-18.5%) and 134 thousand teu in the port of Ravenna (+8,0%). In Tanger Med traffic was 1.52 million teu (+44.3%), in Lisbon of 79 thousand teu (+42.4%), in Limassol of 308 thousand teu (+6.8%) and in Ust-Luga of 23 thousand teu (-42.5%).









