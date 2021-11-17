|
|
|
|
November 17, 2021
|
|
- Another extraordinary quarter for ZIM
-
- In the period July-September the fleet transported 884 thousand
containers (+16%)
-
- The incredible recent progression in financial results
quarterly of the Israeli shipping company ZIM is
continued following the exceptional positive trend followed by the
other major containerized shipping carriers in the world: the
exponential growth in economic performance has begun
in the last quarter of 2020 and allowed these companies
to break records quarter after quarter. So it is
it was precisely for the ZIM that in the period July-September of
this year has recorded a new all-time high in revenues that
are piled to 3,14 billion dollars, with a rise of +209.7%
on the same period of 2020. Much less increase in costs
operating amounted to $1.01 billion
(+40,5%). EBITDA was $2.08 billion
(+690.9), operating profit at 1.86 billion (+884.6%) and profit
net to 1.46 billion dollars (+913.1%). Needless to say,
all these items of the carrier's latest quarterly financial statements
Israeli constitute new records.
-
- Crucial factor for achieving these new highs
historical for all shipping companies in the line sector is
was the extraordinary increase in the value of sea freight. In the
third quarter of 2021 the average zim rental was
equal to the record value of 3,266 dollars/teu, with an increase of
+174.3% on the same period last year.
-
- What differentiates ZIM from the results achieved by
some other global containerized companies is
the marked increase of +16.0% in the volumes of containerized cargoes
transported by the Israeli carrier's fleet in the third quarter
of this year that were equal to 884 thousand teu. It is a
volume of traffic that constitutes the new record for the
third quarter of the year and is lower only than the historical record
of 912 thousand teu marked in the second quarter of this year.
-
- In the first nine months of 2021, ZIM revenues increased
of +176.0% being amounted to 7.26 billion dollars compared to
2.63 billion in the period January-September last year.
EBITDA was $4.23 billion (+741.3%),
operating profit at 3.70 billion (+1,209.3%) and net profit at 2.94
billions (+1,763.6%).
-
- In the first nine months of this year the portacontainer of the
Israeli company transported a total of 2.62 million
of teu (+28.5%).
|
|