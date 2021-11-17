



November 17, 2021

Original news Another extraordinary quarter for ZIM

In the period July-September the fleet transported 884 thousand containers (+16%)

The incredible recent progression in financial results quarterly of the Israeli shipping company ZIM is continued following the exceptional positive trend followed by the other major containerized shipping carriers in the world: the exponential growth in economic performance has begun in the last quarter of 2020 and allowed these companies to break records quarter after quarter. So it is it was precisely for the ZIM that in the period July-September of this year has recorded a new all-time high in revenues that are piled to 3,14 billion dollars, with a rise of +209.7% on the same period of 2020. Much less increase in costs operating amounted to $1.01 billion (+40,5%). EBITDA was $2.08 billion (+690.9), operating profit at 1.86 billion (+884.6%) and profit net to 1.46 billion dollars (+913.1%). Needless to say, all these items of the carrier's latest quarterly financial statements Israeli constitute new records.

Crucial factor for achieving these new highs historical for all shipping companies in the line sector is was the extraordinary increase in the value of sea freight. In the third quarter of 2021 the average zim rental was equal to the record value of 3,266 dollars/teu, with an increase of +174.3% on the same period last year.

What differentiates ZIM from the results achieved by some other global containerized companies is the marked increase of +16.0% in the volumes of containerized cargoes transported by the Israeli carrier's fleet in the third quarter of this year that were equal to 884 thousand teu. It is a volume of traffic that constitutes the new record for the third quarter of the year and is lower only than the historical record of 912 thousand teu marked in the second quarter of this year.

In the first nine months of 2021, ZIM revenues increased of +176.0% being amounted to 7.26 billion dollars compared to 2.63 billion in the period January-September last year. EBITDA was $4.23 billion (+741.3%), operating profit at 3.70 billion (+1,209.3%) and net profit at 2.94 billions (+1,763.6%).

In the first nine months of this year the portacontainer of the Israeli company transported a total of 2.62 million of teu (+28.5%).











