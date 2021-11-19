



November 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In October the traffic of goods in the port of Barcelona is back in decline

The decrease of -3.7% was determined by the -19.5% reduction in containerized volumes

After eight months of sustained growth, last month traffic of goods in the port of Barcelona recorded a decrease of -3.7% having been equal to 5.06 million tons compared to 5.26 millions in October 2020. The decrease was produced from the contraction of -19.5% of containerized traffic, stood at 2.42 million tonnes, followed by 11 months of consecutive double-digit percentage increases. In terms of 20' containers handled, containerized traffic is amounted to 232 thousand teu, with a reduction of -16.3% entirely generated by the drop of -42.5% of containers in transit (67 thousand teu) while those at disembarkation / embarkation (165 thousand) have increased by +2,8%. On the other hand, both the other various goods are on the rise with 948 thousand tons (+8.2%) both bulk, with liquid loads inging totaled 1,23 million tons (+16.7%) and solid ones 462 thousand tons (+45.6%).

In the first ten months of 2021 the Catalan port of call has handled globally 54.05 million tons of goods, with an increase of +15.2% on the corresponding period of last year year, of which 31.07 million tons of goods in containers (+23.7%) made with a handling of containers equal to 2,93 million teu (+25.0%) included 1,24 million in transit (+39.1%) and 1.69 million in import/export (+16.4%), 8.95 million tons of conventional goods (+13.6%), 10.2 million tons of liquid bulk (-4.4%) and 3.82 million tons of dry bulk (+17.1%).











