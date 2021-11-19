|
November 19, 2021
In October the traffic of goods in the port of Barcelona is
back in decline
The decrease of -3.7% was determined by the
-19.5% reduction in containerized volumes
After eight months of sustained growth, last month traffic
of goods in the port of Barcelona recorded a decrease of -3.7%
having been equal to 5.06 million tons compared to 5.26
millions in October 2020. The decrease was produced
from the contraction of -19.5% of containerized traffic,
stood at 2.42 million tonnes, followed by 11 months of
consecutive double-digit percentage increases. In terms of
20' containers handled, containerized traffic is
amounted to 232 thousand teu, with a reduction of -16.3% entirely
generated by the drop of -42.5% of containers in transit (67 thousand
teu) while those at disembarkation / embarkation (165 thousand) have increased by
+2,8%. On the other hand, both the other various goods are on the rise with 948 thousand
tons (+8.2%) both bulk, with liquid loads inging
totaled 1,23 million tons (+16.7%) and solid ones
462 thousand tons (+45.6%).
In the first ten months of 2021 the Catalan port of call has
handled globally 54.05 million tons of goods, with
an increase of +15.2% on the corresponding period of last year
year, of which 31.07 million tons of goods in containers
(+23.7%) made with a handling of containers equal to
2,93 million teu (+25.0%) included 1,24 million in transit
(+39.1%) and 1.69 million in import/export (+16.4%), 8.95 million
tons of conventional goods (+13.6%), 10.2 million
tons of liquid bulk (-4.4%) and 3.82 million tons
of dry bulk (+17.1%).
