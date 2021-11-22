|
- In the third quarter, the traffic of goods in the ports of
Naples and Salerno increased by +9.3% and +0.2%
-
- 4.9 million and 3.5 million respectively handled
Tons
-
- In the third quarter of this year the ports of Naples, Salerno and
Castellammare di Stabia managed by the System Authority
Port of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea have enlivened overall
8,63 million tons of goods, with an increment of +5.7% on the
period July-September 2020, of which 5.05 million tons
of cargoes at disembarkation (+10.9%) and 3,58 million tons of
goods at boarding (-0.8%).
-
- The port of Naples alone closed the third quarter of 2021
with a total traffic of 4.89 million tons of goods
(+9,3%). Miscellaneous goods alone amounted to 3.00 million
tons (+3.0%), of which 1,65 million tons of goods
containerized (+0.5%) made with a handling of
containers pairs to 160 thousand teu (+6.0%) and 1,35 million tons
of rolling stock (+0.5%). In the liquid bulk sector the traffic is
state of 1,55 million tons (+18.5%), including 1,24 million
of tons of refined petroleum products (+23.9%), 248 thousand
tonnes of oil gaseous, liquefied or compressed products, and
natural gas (+1.8%) and 67 thousand tons of other liquid bulk
(-2,1%). The rise in solid bulk is more consistent
attested to 331 thousand tons (+34.5%), of which 157 thousand tons
of metallurgical products, iron ores and non-minerals and metals
ferrous (+125.3%), 91 thousand tons of cereals (-12.1%) and 83 thousand
tons of other dry bulk (+13.4%).
-
- Comparing the volume of traffic handled by the port of Naples
in the third quarter of 2021 with the one enlivened in the same
pre-pandemic period of year 2019 the total volume of goods
decreased by -0.7%, with increases in liquid bulk
(+7.6%) and solid (+27.3%) and decreases in containerized cargoes
(-4.3%) and rolling stock (-9.3%).
-
- In the third quarter of 2021 in the port of Salerno the traffic is
was 3.54 million tonnes globally, with a slight
growth of +0.2% on the third quarter of 2020. To limit
the increase in traffic has been the decrease of -8.5% of loads
ro-ro which amounted to 2.19 million tonnes. Increasingly
instead, both containerized goods that amounted to 1.26
million tons (+15.7%) and have been totaled with a
handling of containers pairs to 103 thousand teu (+18.1%) both the
solid bulk that amounted to 85 thousand tons (+80.7%).
-
- Compared to the traffic handled in the third quarter of 2019,
the total traffic enlivened by the port of Salerno in the
third quarter of this year is up by +4.5%, with
increases in rolling stock (+4.1%) in container goods (+1.0%) and
of dry bulk (+161.0%).
-
- As for cruise traffic that in the summer of last
year was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the period
July-September of this year in Naples was 104 thousand
passengers and in Salerno of almost 9 thousand passengers. Also in Naples
passenger traffic on scheduled maritime services is
state of 2.18 million units (+27.5% on the third quarter
of 2020).
|
