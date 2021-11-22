



November 22, 2021

4.9 million and 3.5 million respectively handled Tons

In the third quarter of this year the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia managed by the System Authority Port of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea have enlivened overall 8,63 million tons of goods, with an increment of +5.7% on the period July-September 2020, of which 5.05 million tons of cargoes at disembarkation (+10.9%) and 3,58 million tons of goods at boarding (-0.8%).

The port of Naples alone closed the third quarter of 2021 with a total traffic of 4.89 million tons of goods (+9,3%). Miscellaneous goods alone amounted to 3.00 million tons (+3.0%), of which 1,65 million tons of goods containerized (+0.5%) made with a handling of containers pairs to 160 thousand teu (+6.0%) and 1,35 million tons of rolling stock (+0.5%). In the liquid bulk sector the traffic is state of 1,55 million tons (+18.5%), including 1,24 million of tons of refined petroleum products (+23.9%), 248 thousand tonnes of oil gaseous, liquefied or compressed products, and natural gas (+1.8%) and 67 thousand tons of other liquid bulk (-2,1%). The rise in solid bulk is more consistent attested to 331 thousand tons (+34.5%), of which 157 thousand tons of metallurgical products, iron ores and non-minerals and metals ferrous (+125.3%), 91 thousand tons of cereals (-12.1%) and 83 thousand tons of other dry bulk (+13.4%).

Comparing the volume of traffic handled by the port of Naples in the third quarter of 2021 with the one enlivened in the same pre-pandemic period of year 2019 the total volume of goods decreased by -0.7%, with increases in liquid bulk (+7.6%) and solid (+27.3%) and decreases in containerized cargoes (-4.3%) and rolling stock (-9.3%).

In the third quarter of 2021 in the port of Salerno the traffic is was 3.54 million tonnes globally, with a slight growth of +0.2% on the third quarter of 2020. To limit the increase in traffic has been the decrease of -8.5% of loads ro-ro which amounted to 2.19 million tonnes. Increasingly instead, both containerized goods that amounted to 1.26 million tons (+15.7%) and have been totaled with a handling of containers pairs to 103 thousand teu (+18.1%) both the solid bulk that amounted to 85 thousand tons (+80.7%).

Compared to the traffic handled in the third quarter of 2019, the total traffic enlivened by the port of Salerno in the third quarter of this year is up by +4.5%, with increases in rolling stock (+4.1%) in container goods (+1.0%) and of dry bulk (+161.0%).

As for cruise traffic that in the summer of last year was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the period July-September of this year in Naples was 104 thousand passengers and in Salerno of almost 9 thousand passengers. Also in Naples passenger traffic on scheduled maritime services is state of 2.18 million units (+27.5% on the third quarter of 2020).













