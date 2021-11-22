



November 22, 2021

Original news Inauguration of the Banchina di Levante - Molo San Cataldo del port of Taranto

Ceremony with the intervention of Deputy Minister Bellanova

At the port of Taranto the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and of Sustainable Mobility, Teresa Bellanova, inaugurated the "Banchina di Levante - Molo San Cataldo", opera completed by R.C.M. Costruzioni of the Rainone group with the continuation of the works already carried out by the same company and finished in the summer of last year ( of the 1st 2020).









