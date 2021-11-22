|
|
|
|
November 22, 2021
|
|
- ICS, governments cannot fail to approve the five-year fund
billions for the decarbonization of shipping
-
- Platten: research and development fund offers governments
the opportunity to show that their words have a
meaning
-
- Today began the seventy-seventh session of the
Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC)
of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), a meeting which
will end on Friday and that is considered crucial for
establish the strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
produced by maritime transport, in particular because the
representatives of the 174 Member States participating in the meeting
they will have to decide whether this strategy will be hinged on
resources made available by a research and development fund of the
worth five billion dollars whose creation was
proposed two years ago by the main associations
international shipping
(
of 18
December 2019). A fund, the IMO Maritime Research Fund (IMRF) -
recalled today one of these associations, the International
Chamber of Shipping (ICS) "which would be paid in full
from industry, at no cost to governments or taxpayers,
fund that would be used to accelerate the rapid growth of the
Technological Maturity Level (TRL) in order to ensure
zero-carbon fuels that can be used
from the great oceanic ships".
-
- The shipping industry does not understand the reasons that
could cause IMO states not to approve the creation
of the bottom. "If governments do not support the IMRF - he confirmed
the president of the ICS, Esben Poulsson - we must ask ourselves the question:
because. The bottom is very simple. Something respect
to which one would think that the governments would have done it
immediately own to send a clear message to the world
on their serious intention to achieve their goals
climatic'.
-
- The ICS has highlighted that the fund is not only easy
implementation, but now it is also supported by the main
world maritime nations, including Denmark, Greece, Japan,
Panama, Singapore and the United Kingdom, as well as developing nations
such as Liberia, Nigeria and Palau, which together represent the
majority of the world shipping industry.
-
- The ICS then called on the IMO States to approve the
research and development fund in order to make it operational by
2023, so that by 2023 they can be put into service
numerous zero-emission ships and ensure that the objective of
zero-emission shipping by 2050 can become a reality.
-
- For the International Chamber of Shipping, the current meeting
of the MEPC is an opportunity to ensure that all this
come true: "this - said the Secretary General
of the ICS, Guy Platten - it really is the first map of
litmus test from COP26 on government commitments for the
decarbonisation. The five-billion research and development fund
of dollars gives governments the opportunity to demonstrate that
their words have a meaning and that they are serious about the
transition to a zero-carbon sector. To
COP26 - added Platten - governments have announced many
plans, but we need to make sure we have zero technologies
carbon emissions needed to achieve them concretely. Thing
important, as provided for by the research and development fund, is
may this apply to everyone and not just to a few."
-
- Also the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA),
the association representing suppliers of marine fuels,
highlighted the importance of the MEPC meeting of
this week, whose decisions will have a major impact on the
marine fuels sector and to ensure that the
market can respond with the right type of fuels and
technological solutions. For IBIA, in fact, it is important
ensure that fuels and technologies are technically
feasible, safe to use and truly sustainable.
The association also stressed the importance of the measures that
will be taken to reduce the price difference between fuels
fossil fuels and low-emission alternative fuels.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail