November 23, 2021
- In the third quarter, the recovery in
trade of G20 nations
-
- It has been driven by the development of services while the
trade in goods has decelered
-
- The recovery continued in the third quarter of this year
the international trade of the G20 nations,
growth which, however, has been driven by the development of
services while trade in goods has slowed down.
This was announced today by the Organization for Cooperation and the
Economic Development (OECD) specifying that in the last quarter
July-September the increase in G20 freight traffic in terms
in value marked a sharp deceleration despite although the
levels remain at all-time highs, partly reflecting the
high commodity prices. The OECD has specified that, instead,
increases in shipping costs and the resumption of travel have
stimulated faster growth in trade in services,
with exports approaching 2019 levels.
-
- In particular, in the third quarter of 2021 exports and
imports of G20 goods, measured in current dollars
seasonally adjusted, they increased by +0.9% and
+0.4% compared to the previous quarter and this represents a
marked slowdown compared to the first half of the year
when rising commodity prices had increased the
value of the goods traded. The OECD explained that in the third
quarter of this year the sustained demand for electronics and the
high energy prices continued to play a role,
while semiconductor supply chains
excessively tense have weighed on the trade in vehicles and
components.
-
- In addition, in the third quarter of this year the growth of
exports and imports of services for the G20, always
measured in seasonally adjusted dollars, it is estimated at around
+5.1% and +5.8% compared to the previous quarter. Estimates
preliminaries compare with lower rates of +3.1%
and +4.8% recorded in the second quarter of 2021 for exports and
Import. The OECD has found that, with the shipping costs they have
peaked towards the end of the quarter, in the period
July-September the value of trade in transport services is
continued to rise, while a temporary improvement in the
health situation related to the Covid-19 pandemic gave
boost to travel, particularly in Europe.
Relatively
to Europe, in the third quarter the trade in goods is
decreased compared to the previous quarter. Exports have
contracted by -0.5% in the European Union, with a drop in
shipments of machinery and vehicles that particularly affected
Germany (-1.9%) and Italy (-1.5%). In contrast, the
French exports recorded a slight increase (+1.0%). To
with the exception of Germany (-2.2%), imports of goods are
increased moderately across the region (+0.4% for the EU in its
together, +2.0% for Italy and +1.7% for France). After
double-digit expansion in the second quarter, exports are
decreased by -4.5% in the United Kingdom, partly reflecting the lower
shipments of pharmaceuticals compared to the second quarter.
-
- Also in Europe, in the third quarter the trade in services is
was stimulated by a solid recovery in travel as the
improvement in the health situation has led to greater
mobility within the region. The revenue generated by
travel increased by +53.4% in France, representing the
most of the total increase in exports (+6.4%). In
Germany's exports of services also recorded a strong
recovery (+1.5%), with imports increasing by +17.8% due to
the dizzying increase in travel purchases (+160.5%). All the time
Driven by travel, Turkish exports increased by
+8.0%, while transport and business services contributed
the surge in imports (+20.1%). In the United Kingdom,
financial services explain most of the increase in
total exports (+1.5%), while imports decreased
by -1.9%.
