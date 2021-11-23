|
|
|
|
November 23, 2021
|
|
- In October the traffic of goods in the port of Valencia is
decreased by -10.1%
-
- In the first ten months of 2021 recorded an increase in
+6,2%
-
- After the decrease of -2.0% of the traffic of the goods recorded the
last September from the port of Valencia due to the reduction of the
-6.3% of containerized cargo volumes, negative trend started
in August, in October 2021 the Spanish port of call accused
a decrease of -10.1% of the total goods handled
caused again by the contraction of -13.1% of containers.
-
- Overall, last month the traffic amounted to
6.40 million tons compared to 7.11 million in October 2020.
Container goods alone amounted to 5.29 million
tons (-13.1%) and were made with a handling
of containers equal to 460 thousand teu (-10.0%). Conventional goods
880 thousand tons (+5.0%), liquid bulk at
129 thousand tons (+42.1%) and solid ones at 60 thousand tons
(-7,0%).
-
- In the first ten months of this year the total traffic is
state of 64,90 million tons, in increase of +6.2% on the
same period of 2020, of which 53.10 million tons of goods
containerized (+3.4%) totaled with a handling of
container pari a 4,63 milioni di teu (+4.6%), 9,08 milioni di teu
tons of conventional goods (+19.1%), 1.21 million
tons of liquid bulk (+32.5%) and 1,18 million tons
of dry bulk (+22.0%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail