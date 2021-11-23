



November 23, 2021

In the first ten months of 2021 recorded an increase in +6,2%

After the decrease of -2.0% of the traffic of the goods recorded the last September from the port of Valencia due to the reduction of the -6.3% of containerized cargo volumes, negative trend started in August, in October 2021 the Spanish port of call accused a decrease of -10.1% of the total goods handled caused again by the contraction of -13.1% of containers.

Overall, last month the traffic amounted to 6.40 million tons compared to 7.11 million in October 2020. Container goods alone amounted to 5.29 million tons (-13.1%) and were made with a handling of containers equal to 460 thousand teu (-10.0%). Conventional goods 880 thousand tons (+5.0%), liquid bulk at 129 thousand tons (+42.1%) and solid ones at 60 thousand tons (-7,0%).

In the first ten months of this year the total traffic is state of 64,90 million tons, in increase of +6.2% on the same period of 2020, of which 53.10 million tons of goods containerized (+3.4%) totaled with a handling of container pari a 4,63 milioni di teu (+4.6%), 9,08 milioni di teu tons of conventional goods (+19.1%), 1.21 million tons of liquid bulk (+32.5%) and 1,18 million tons of dry bulk (+22.0%).







