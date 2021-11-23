|
November 23, 2021
- To improve environmental sustainability
of e-commerce could be set up delivery/collection points of
proximity
-
- This is proposed by the Freight Leaders Council, which highlights the strong
the impact that online purchases have on logistics and
on the environment
-
- The growth of e-commerce has been underway for years, and above all
the enormous impulse that the Covid-19 pandemic has given to the
online sales, are having a significant impact on logistics
also in Italy, especially in these pre-Christmas weeks.
A situation analyzed by the Freight Leaders Council (FLC),
the association between companies active at every stage of the supply chain,
that has highlighted how never now the activities
logistics are under stress.
-
- The association noted that Black Friday (November 26) and
the following Cyber Monday (29 November), in preparation for the
Christmas, have always been highly appreciated by consumers and
producers, because they are unique opportunities to do business and,
at the same time, empty the warehouses of unsold stocks.
This year, however, - specified the FLC - the situation is
very different and in 2021, among the least visible mechanisms at the
final consumer, logistics processes will have a significant weight
in the determination of prices and discounts, in the times of
delivery and impact on the environment.
-
- "Promotional events such as Black Friday - he noted
the president of the Freight Leaders Council, Massimo Marciani -
trigger a huge spike in demand, to which is added the flow
of returns, but only for a limited period, while the effect of
this activity on logistics operations is huge.
In Anglo-Saxon countries, for example, many companies have decided to
do not adhere to the promotional frenzy because of the massive
inefficiency that this spot event causes to ordinary management
of its business, as well as the increase in costs for
the hiring of workers and for the rental of
additional storage'.
-
- All this while e-commerce meanwhile is overwhelmingly
acquiring significant market shares. The Freight Leaders
Council has confirmed that also in Italy the modalities of
Consumer purchases are rapidly changing, a trend
also accelerated by the pandemic emergency, and it is fast
moving from the physical purchasing channel, with about one million
commercial establishments served by periodic supplies,
planned and rational towards known addresses, to a channel
online that affects about 28.5 million people and therefore 28.5
millions of addresses (often unknown) with random orders,
generally for the next day and, in some cases, for the day
same. There are 9 thousand - highlighted the FLC - the shops that have
closed its doors last year and, at the same time, sales at the
detail on the internet grew by 85% compared to 2019 and
38% compared to 2020. The sector is now worth 40 billion euros with
a penetration of 10% of the total.
-
- "We absolutely cannot think - Marciani clarified
- to counter this trend, but rather we must help the
consumers to push brands to adopt sustainability principles
(not only environmental) in a clear and open way. If a customer online
out of three choose the platform where to make purchases based on the
delivery/collection options, then it means that the real lever of
marketing of the next few years will be logistics».
-
- "The race to online shopping - added Marciani -
feeds the logistics of whim, putting stress on the whole
distribution system, forced to respond to delivery times
reduced, often unnecessary, which generate an increase in levels
pollution, packaging consumption, congestion and
urban accidents. Consumers should know
also the consequences of requiring fast rhythms, it would be appropriate
consider more sustainable delivery models for the
economic and environmental system'."
-
- "It is necessary - underlined the president of Freight
Leaders Council - making consumers aware of the impact that
generate with compulsive online purchase, with delivery
instantaneous and with returns. All this is never free nor
irrelevant in terms of pollution of our cities and
of our planet. An intermediate solution could be that
to return to consolidate orders, if not at the start, at least in
delivery, through the use of delivery/collection points of
proximity. In addition, it is absolutely necessary
raise consumer awareness, put them in a position to carry out
a conscious choice using honest logistics operators,
ethical and environmentally conscious, paid the right price for the
service rendered. Only in this way the future of the sales channel
online can be sustainable».
