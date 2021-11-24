



November 24, 2021

Original news Intercargo invites the MEPC of the IMO to approve the fund from five billion dollars to decarbonize shipping

It is necessary - underlines the association - to reach the target by 2050

At this week's meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), today Intercargo, the international association representing shipowners operating bulk fleets, urged "a drastic and urgent acceleration necessary in the commercial development of technologies, fuels, propulsion systems and related systems infrastructure' in order to enable the industry to shipping to achieve the goal of having zero-emission ships of greenhouse gases by 2050, target - he specified again a turn the association - which Intercargo fully supports.

Highlighting that the current session of the MEPC is the occasion on which the Member States of the IMO may adopt the measures necessary to achieve this result, Intercargo has noted that, 'in the short term, an immediate priority is the approval of the industry's proposal for "the establishment of an International Maritime Research and Development Board" and an "IMO Maritime Research Fund" as indicated in document 77/7/6 of the MEPC co-sponsored by Intercargo'. This document, in fact, accepts the proposal of the main maritime transport associations, including Intercargo, for the establishment of a fund of five billion dollars, funded by the same industry, to accelerate the research and development activities for the decarbonization of shipping ( of 18 December 2019).

In this regard, Intercargo recalled that it had presented together with the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) a proposal for a global tax on ships' carbon emissions as a measure medium-term market in order to accelerate adoption and diffusion of technologies and fuels with zero emissions of carbon.







