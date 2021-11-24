|
November 24, 2021
- Intercargo invites the MEPC of the IMO to approve the fund from
five billion dollars to decarbonize shipping
- It is necessary - underlines the association - to
reach the target by 2050
- At this week's meeting of the Marine
Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime
Organization (IMO), today Intercargo, the international association
representing shipowners operating bulk fleets,
urged "a drastic and urgent acceleration
necessary in the commercial development of technologies,
fuels, propulsion systems and related systems
infrastructure' in order to enable the industry to
shipping to achieve the goal of having zero-emission ships
of greenhouse gases by 2050, target - he specified again a
turn the association - which Intercargo fully supports.
- Highlighting that the current session of the MEPC is
the occasion on which the Member States of the IMO may adopt the
measures necessary to achieve this result, Intercargo has
noted that, 'in the short term, an immediate priority
is the approval of the industry's proposal for
"the establishment of an International Maritime Research and
Development Board" and an "IMO Maritime Research Fund"
as indicated in document 77/7/6 of the MEPC co-sponsored by
Intercargo'. This document, in fact, accepts the proposal
of the main maritime transport associations, including
Intercargo, for the establishment of a fund of five billion
dollars, funded by the same industry, to accelerate the
research and development activities for the decarbonization of shipping
(
of 18
December 2019).
- In this regard, Intercargo recalled that it had presented
together with the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) a proposal for
a global tax on ships' carbon emissions as a measure
medium-term market in order to accelerate adoption and
diffusion of technologies and fuels with zero emissions of
carbon.
