November 24, 2021
- Last year the world's ports handled 815.6
million containers (-1.2%)
- The pandemic has interrupted the positive trend in place since 2010
- It hasn't happened since 2009, when the global financial crisis
had caused a contraction of -8.5% of container traffic
enlivened by world ports which was equal to 472.2
millions of teu. The positive trend in cargo volume
containerized handled by the port ports of call
discontinued again in 2020, due to impact on activities
economic and social of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year,
in fact - announced today the United Nations Conference on
Trade and Development presenting the latest data on flows
containerized by sea - the total traffic is
piled to 815,6 million teu, with a decrease of -1,2%
compared to 825.3 million teu in 2019.
- Among the nations whose ports in 2020 have enlivened a volume
of traffic more than five million teu, to record the most
substantial percentage increases compared to 2019 were
be Morocco with 7.0 million teu (+15.0%), Vietnam com
14.6 million teu (+7.0%), Saudi Arabia with 9.4 million teu
(+5.5%) and Panama with 15.3 million teu (+5.0%). To total
on the other hand, the most significant reductions in traffic volumes of
containers handled by national ports were United Kingdom with
8.7 million teu (-15.0%), Philippines with 7.5 million teu
(-14.9%), France with 5.1 million teu (-13.0%), South Africa with
4.0 million teu (-12.3%), Canada with 6.2 million teu (-10.2%),
Mexico with 6.4 million teu (-9.2%) and Germany with 18.0 million teu
of teu (-8.0%). In Italy, with 9.8 million teu handled, the
decrease on 2019 was -3.2%.
