



November 25, 2021

In the port of Algeciras the traffic of the containers in transit

In the first ten months of 2021, the Spanish port of call has enlivened a total of 4.0 million teu (-5.9%)

In October 2021, now for the sixth consecutive month, the container traffic in the port of Algeciras recorded a new decrease that was equal to -4.5% having been equal to 422 thousand teu compared to 442 thousand enlivened in October 2020. The trend negative was generated by the downturn - in progress consecutively from ten months - of the volume of loads containerized in transhipment that constitute monthly 82-89% about the total container traffic handled monthly from the Spanish port of call. Last month the only traffic of transhipment has been pairs to 366 thousand teu (- 5.1%), of which 314 thousand teu in international transit (-6.0%) and 52 thousand teu in national transit (+0.9%). Containers at disembarkation and embarkation amounted to 56 thousand teu (-0.6%).

Globally last month the Spanish port handled 9.3 million tons of goods (-1.2%), of which 5.1 million of tons of containerized cargoes (-9.0%), 1.0 million tons of conventional goods (+23.6%), 2.6 million tons of liquid bulk (-1.4%) and 63 thousand tons of bulk dry (-20.4%).

In the first ten months of 2021 the total enlivened is state of 87.4 million tons, with a decrease of -2.0% on the corresponding period last year, of which 49.4 million tons of goods in containers (-9.5%) made with a handling of containers pairs to 4,0 million teu (- 5.9%), 9,4 million tons of conventional goods (+25.5%), 23.6 million of tons of liquid bulk (-0.3%) and 570 thousand tons of solid bulk (+27.7%).









