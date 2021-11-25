|
November 25, 2021
- In the port of Algeciras the traffic of the
containers in transit
- In the first ten months of 2021, the Spanish port of call has
enlivened a total of 4.0 million teu (-5.9%)
- In October 2021, now for the sixth consecutive month, the
container traffic in the port of Algeciras recorded a new
decrease that was equal to -4.5% having been equal to
422 thousand teu compared to 442 thousand enlivened in October 2020. The trend
negative was generated by the downturn - in progress
consecutively from ten months - of the volume of loads
containerized in transhipment that constitute monthly 82-89%
about the total container traffic handled monthly
from the Spanish port of call. Last month the only traffic of
transhipment has been pairs to 366 thousand teu (- 5.1%), of which
314 thousand teu in international transit (-6.0%) and 52 thousand teu in
national transit (+0.9%). Containers at disembarkation and embarkation
amounted to 56 thousand teu (-0.6%).
- Globally last month the Spanish port handled 9.3
million tons of goods (-1.2%), of which 5.1 million of
tons of containerized cargoes (-9.0%), 1.0 million
tons of conventional goods (+23.6%), 2.6 million
tons of liquid bulk (-1.4%) and 63 thousand tons of bulk
dry (-20.4%).
- In the first ten months of 2021 the total enlivened is
state of 87.4 million tons, with a decrease of -2.0%
on the corresponding period last year, of which 49.4 million
tons of goods in containers (-9.5%) made with a
handling of containers pairs to 4,0 million teu (- 5.9%), 9,4
million tons of conventional goods (+25.5%), 23.6 million
of tons of liquid bulk (-0.3%) and 570 thousand tons of
solid bulk (+27.7%).
