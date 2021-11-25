|
|
|
|
November 25, 2021
|
|
- The Swiss Federal Council's plan to speed up the
transfer of freight traffic from road to rail
-
- Provision for an adjustment of the heavy traffic tax
commensurate with performance
-
- The Swiss Government intends to further strengthen the
transfer of freight traffic from road to rail, and
to this end, it decided on a number of measures, including an adjustment of the
Performance-related heavy traffic tax (TTPCP).
Recalling that this tax, based on the Euro rules on gases of
discharge in order to reduce air pollutants, has
contributed to the progressive modernisation of the heavy-duty vehicle fleet,
The Swiss Federal Council has announced that it intends to reorient
gradually the tax according to the CO2 emissions of the
trucks, resulting in benefits for climate protection.
-
- In addition, it is planned to clarify within what limit to exempt
from the TTPCP vehicles equipped with alternative propulsion systems
(electric, hydrogen) because, for the conversion of the park
vehicles, the transport sector needs certainty in the
planning. To the Federal Department of the Environment,
transport, energy and communications (DETEC) will
assigned the task of presenting by mid-2023 a
draft to be consulted on the reorientation of the
tax.
-
- Among other measures decided, the Federal Council will propose
to extend until 2028, with an annual payment of 20 million
swiss francs, financial support for the motorway
passenger (Rola) which allows the transport by rail of whole
trucks through Switzerland, support whose deadline is
currently set for the end of 2023. The Federal Council explained
that until 2028 it will be possible to continue to use the current
rolling stock without the need for large investments and
offers in non-combined traffic can be enhanced
accompanied, while at the end of 2028 the Rola offer would be canceled
forever.
-
- Among other initiatives to exploit the additional potential of
transfer available along the north-south rail corridor,
it is expected that along the routes of access to Alptransit will be created
sufficient diversion capacity in the case of construction sites, with
transit possibilities in accordance with current needs in
made of length and weight of trains. This would favour a
better exploitation of the potential of the infrastructure axis
Alptransit through the transalpine axes of the Gotthard and the
Lötschberg which is currently hampered by the presence
of construction sites and insufficient harmonisation of tracks to
international level.
-
- In presenting these proposals, the Federal Council
highlighted that if in the last two years the transfer of the
transalpine freight traffic from road to rail made
record further progress and the rail has reached the highest share
high for 25 years now, while truck transits are
decreased to about 900 thousand a year, however it was not
the transfer target of 650 thousand has been reached again
transits. Hence the decision to adopt new measures.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail