



November 25, 2021

The Swiss Federal Council's plan to speed up the transfer of freight traffic from road to rail

Provision for an adjustment of the heavy traffic tax commensurate with performance

The Swiss Government intends to further strengthen the transfer of freight traffic from road to rail, and to this end, it decided on a number of measures, including an adjustment of the Performance-related heavy traffic tax (TTPCP). Recalling that this tax, based on the Euro rules on gases of discharge in order to reduce air pollutants, has contributed to the progressive modernisation of the heavy-duty vehicle fleet, The Swiss Federal Council has announced that it intends to reorient gradually the tax according to the CO2 emissions of the trucks, resulting in benefits for climate protection.

In addition, it is planned to clarify within what limit to exempt from the TTPCP vehicles equipped with alternative propulsion systems (electric, hydrogen) because, for the conversion of the park vehicles, the transport sector needs certainty in the planning. To the Federal Department of the Environment, transport, energy and communications (DETEC) will assigned the task of presenting by mid-2023 a draft to be consulted on the reorientation of the tax.

Among other measures decided, the Federal Council will propose to extend until 2028, with an annual payment of 20 million swiss francs, financial support for the motorway passenger (Rola) which allows the transport by rail of whole trucks through Switzerland, support whose deadline is currently set for the end of 2023. The Federal Council explained that until 2028 it will be possible to continue to use the current rolling stock without the need for large investments and offers in non-combined traffic can be enhanced accompanied, while at the end of 2028 the Rola offer would be canceled forever.

Among other initiatives to exploit the additional potential of transfer available along the north-south rail corridor, it is expected that along the routes of access to Alptransit will be created sufficient diversion capacity in the case of construction sites, with transit possibilities in accordance with current needs in made of length and weight of trains. This would favour a better exploitation of the potential of the infrastructure axis Alptransit through the transalpine axes of the Gotthard and the Lötschberg which is currently hampered by the presence of construction sites and insufficient harmonisation of tracks to international level.

In presenting these proposals, the Federal Council highlighted that if in the last two years the transfer of the transalpine freight traffic from road to rail made record further progress and the rail has reached the highest share high for 25 years now, while truck transits are decreased to about 900 thousand a year, however it was not the transfer target of 650 thousand has been reached again transits. Hence the decision to adopt new measures.







