November 25, 2021
- Filt, Fit and Uilt have proclaimed for December 17 one
24-hour strike in ports
-
- The government - they denounce - moves in the opposite direction to the
support for the entire port production chain
-
- Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti have proclaimed for the
next December 17 a 24-hour strike in the ports that will affect
the workers of the ports employees and members of the
undertakings Articles 16, 17 and 18 and employees of the
Port System. "Despite the open dialogue with the
Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility
about our proposals - explained the Secretaries-General
of the three unions, Stefano Malorgio, Salvatore Pellecchia and Claudio
Tarlazzi - on the ports the government is going in the direction decidedly
contrary to our requests, not favoring the sector at all».
-
- 'Cgil, Cisl and Uil together with their respective Federations of
transport - announced the three secretaries general - have
delivered to the Presidency of the Council, to the Ministry of
Economic and Infrastructure Development and Mobility
Sustainable and Labour a unitary document that contains for
all segments of transport the demand for interventions, reforms,
resources to overcome the great difficult situation
determined with the pandemic and at the same time make the sector
more efficient and work more protected, protected and
Paid. Specifically on ports, as well as on transport
by plane and on local public transport, a
dialogue with the Mims, but as if the dialogue were not still
in progress, regulatory interventions have arrived that are going into the
opposite direction to that of our requests, with the risk
therefore to weaken the Italian port system".
-
- "Given the seriousness of the issues - they specified
Malorgio, Pellecchia and Tarlazzi- we list them, starting from the
proposal to rewrite Article 18 of Law 84/94
through Article 3 of the Decree-Law Competition which risks
weigh negatively on the Port System Authorities. The
overcoming the prohibition on cumulation of concessions is a great concern
concern because for ports of national interest and
international could lead to abuse of a dominant position,
but above all because, in this intervention, there is no
no regulatory provisions that prevent the exchange of personnel
and therefore of labor between different areas in concession. It is a
approach that seriously weakens the structure of the regulated market
port, highly efficient and flexible also through the pool
of labour under Article 17.'
-
- "In the measures - they have specified again the
representatives of the three trade unions - there is no mention of the
exodus accompaniment fund for port workers, already
requested by the parties with a common notice. Nothing on the subject
of self-production which, after the regulatory intervention contained
in Article 199 bis of Law 77/2020, it still awaits today
the indispensable implementing decree that must not distort the norm
Primary. No refinancing of retraining agencies and
administration for the ports of Gioia Tauro and Taranto and not even
a similar constitution is envisaged in the ports that have advanced it.
There is no decisive intervention on the issue of safety at work face
to remove obvious difficulties that even today, even if in
constancy of multiple tools to monitor the individual
activities, record numerous accidents at work
sometimes even mortal. The delay must also be made up
on the issuance of the implementing decree on the harmonization of the rules
sector specifications with the Consolidated Law. No response on the
need to include port work among the works
wear and tear. Dockers are workers and workers constantly
exposed to bad weather and hard work, factors that,
evidently, affect the physique and psyche of the same in
certainly a greater measure than in other work contexts».
-
- "So we go - they denounced Malorgio, Pellecchia and
Tarlazzi - in the opposite direction to support the entire chain
port production, accumulating new delays and without any
elaboration of a strategic plan for a concrete relaunch of the
ports of the country. This first strike action is
therefore the logical consequence of such a myopia and they will be anyway
guaranteed the services provided for by current legislation on the subject. There
we hope for an immediate rethink by the government or not
more protests may follow."
