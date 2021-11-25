



November 25, 2021

Original news Filt, Fit and Uilt have proclaimed for December 17 one 24-hour strike in ports

The government - they denounce - moves in the opposite direction to the support for the entire port production chain

Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti have proclaimed for the next December 17 a 24-hour strike in the ports that will affect the workers of the ports employees and members of the undertakings Articles 16, 17 and 18 and employees of the Port System. "Despite the open dialogue with the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility about our proposals - explained the Secretaries-General of the three unions, Stefano Malorgio, Salvatore Pellecchia and Claudio Tarlazzi - on the ports the government is going in the direction decidedly contrary to our requests, not favoring the sector at all».

'Cgil, Cisl and Uil together with their respective Federations of transport - announced the three secretaries general - have delivered to the Presidency of the Council, to the Ministry of Economic and Infrastructure Development and Mobility Sustainable and Labour a unitary document that contains for all segments of transport the demand for interventions, reforms, resources to overcome the great difficult situation determined with the pandemic and at the same time make the sector more efficient and work more protected, protected and Paid. Specifically on ports, as well as on transport by plane and on local public transport, a dialogue with the Mims, but as if the dialogue were not still in progress, regulatory interventions have arrived that are going into the opposite direction to that of our requests, with the risk therefore to weaken the Italian port system".

"Given the seriousness of the issues - they specified Malorgio, Pellecchia and Tarlazzi- we list them, starting from the proposal to rewrite Article 18 of Law 84/94 through Article 3 of the Decree-Law Competition which risks weigh negatively on the Port System Authorities. The overcoming the prohibition on cumulation of concessions is a great concern concern because for ports of national interest and international could lead to abuse of a dominant position, but above all because, in this intervention, there is no no regulatory provisions that prevent the exchange of personnel and therefore of labor between different areas in concession. It is a approach that seriously weakens the structure of the regulated market port, highly efficient and flexible also through the pool of labour under Article 17.'

"In the measures - they have specified again the representatives of the three trade unions - there is no mention of the exodus accompaniment fund for port workers, already requested by the parties with a common notice. Nothing on the subject of self-production which, after the regulatory intervention contained in Article 199 bis of Law 77/2020, it still awaits today the indispensable implementing decree that must not distort the norm Primary. No refinancing of retraining agencies and administration for the ports of Gioia Tauro and Taranto and not even a similar constitution is envisaged in the ports that have advanced it. There is no decisive intervention on the issue of safety at work face to remove obvious difficulties that even today, even if in constancy of multiple tools to monitor the individual activities, record numerous accidents at work sometimes even mortal. The delay must also be made up on the issuance of the implementing decree on the harmonization of the rules sector specifications with the Consolidated Law. No response on the need to include port work among the works wear and tear. Dockers are workers and workers constantly exposed to bad weather and hard work, factors that, evidently, affect the physique and psyche of the same in certainly a greater measure than in other work contexts».

"So we go - they denounced Malorgio, Pellecchia and Tarlazzi - in the opposite direction to support the entire chain port production, accumulating new delays and without any elaboration of a strategic plan for a concrete relaunch of the ports of the country. This first strike action is therefore the logical consequence of such a myopia and they will be anyway guaranteed the services provided for by current legislation on the subject. There we hope for an immediate rethink by the government or not more protests may follow."







