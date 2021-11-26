



November 26, 2021

Original news Started the operating procedure for the management of the output computerized goods from the port of Venice

Di Blasio: it is only the first step of a program that will have to lead the port towards full digitalisation

In recent days, the operating procedure has been launched for the experimental implementation of the system for the management of the computerized exit of goods from the port of Venice which was carried out by the Customs and Customs Agency Monopoli (ADM) in collaboration with the System Authority Port of the Northern Adriatic Sea and with the support operational of the general command of the Guardia di Finanza. The activity provides for the gradual participation of port operators with the collaboration of the associations of transporters, freight forwarders and customs and aims to use the "exit visa" computerized as the main tool for leaving the port.

The AdSP of the Northern Adriatic has highlighted how the project produces concrete advantages for the port of Venice that translate into a reduction in the transit time leaving the gate via del Commercio port up to 68% for the container sector, with a consequent reduction in CO2 emissions and efficiency of the logistics chain. The system, operational since yesterday at the gate of Via del Commercio, starting from next February will come also extended to the passage of Via dell'Azoto and subsequently also to the procedures for the payment of port fees for goods which carry out customs procedures outside the port area.

"This project has specified the president of the AdSP, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio - represents only the first step of a programme which, together with the Customs and Monopolies Agency, will have to lead the port towards full digitalisation and inserts in a more comprehensive strategic path already initiated by the AdSP aimed at improving performance and increase the competitiveness of our airports also through digital innovation».

"This is a project - explained the director territorial Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia of the Agency of the Customs and Monopolies, Davide Bellosi - who aims at the complete digitalisation of customs procedures, from the transmission of the manifest, on the lodging of customs declarations up to controls at the exit from the port gates, dematerializing and automating all the steps required for the entry of goods non-EU citizens. Which means a more evolved relationship with operators, based on the telematic interchange of data, and less invasiveness of the control activity, which thanks to a more effective predictive analysis will be increasingly focused on shipments most at risk. A in addition, the project for the automation of customs gates will allow the development of further projects of digitalization, such as fast runners that allow the immediate moving goods to back-door areas or logistics nodes intermodal'.







