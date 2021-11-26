|
November 26, 2021
- Started the operating procedure for the management of the output
computerized goods from the port of Venice
- Di Blasio: it is only the first step of a program that
will have to lead the port towards full digitalisation
- In recent days, the operating procedure has been launched
for the experimental implementation of the system for the
management of the computerized exit of goods from the port of Venice
which was carried out by the Customs and Customs Agency
Monopoli (ADM) in collaboration with the System Authority
Port of the Northern Adriatic Sea and with the support
operational of the general command of the Guardia di Finanza. The activity
provides for the gradual participation of port operators with the
collaboration of the associations of transporters, freight forwarders and
customs and aims to use the "exit visa"
computerized as the main tool for leaving the port.
- The AdSP of the Northern Adriatic has highlighted how the
project produces concrete advantages for the port of Venice that
translate into a reduction in the transit time leaving the gate
via del Commercio port up to 68% for the container sector,
with a consequent reduction in CO2 emissions and efficiency
of the logistics chain. The system, operational since yesterday at the gate of
Via del Commercio, starting from next February will come
also extended to the passage of Via dell'Azoto and subsequently also to the
procedures for the payment of port fees for goods which
carry out customs procedures outside the port area.
- "This project has specified the president of the AdSP,
Fulvio Lino Di Blasio - represents only the first step of a
programme which, together with the Customs and Monopolies Agency,
will have to lead the port towards full digitalisation and
inserts in a more comprehensive strategic path already
initiated by the AdSP aimed at improving performance and
increase the competitiveness of our airports also through
digital innovation».
- "This is a project - explained the director
territorial Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia of the Agency of the
Customs and Monopolies, Davide Bellosi - who aims at the complete
digitalisation of customs procedures, from the transmission of the
manifest, on the lodging of customs declarations up to
controls at the exit from the port gates, dematerializing and
automating all the steps required for the entry of goods
non-EU citizens. Which means a more evolved relationship
with operators, based on the telematic interchange of data, and
less invasiveness of the control activity, which
thanks to a more effective predictive analysis will be
increasingly focused on shipments most at risk. A
in addition, the project for the automation of customs gates
will allow the development of further projects of
digitalization, such as fast runners that allow the immediate
moving goods to back-door areas or logistics nodes
intermodal'.
