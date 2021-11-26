|
|
|
|
November 26, 2021
|
|
- Shipowners disappointed by the outcome of the Maritime session
IMO Environment Protection Committee
-
- Platten: It's almost as if COP26 was never
occurred. At the antipodes Lim (IMO): really steps taken
important, particularly after COP26
-
- The outcome of the seventy-seventh session of the Maritime
Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime
Organization (IMO), which ended today, has disappointed the
shipowners who had requested that governments accept the proposal
of the shipping industry to set up a research fund and
mandatory five billion dollar development, funded
from the same sector, in order to define technologies that allow
the decarbonisation of maritime transport and to achieve
the goal of zero CO2 emissions by 2050. 'I
governments - commented the enraged Guy Platten, secretary general
of the association of shipowners and maritime operators International
Chamber of Shipping (ICS) - cannot continue to postpone the
problem. Each delay takes us further away from reaching
of urgent climate objectives'
-
- Satisfied, however, the Secretary General of the IMO, Kitack
Lim: "I believe - he said addressing the representatives of the
governments that participated in MEPC 77 at the end of the meeting -
that you have taken up the challenge by obtaining different results
Important. You have - he explained - carried on the discussion
on short-, medium- and long-term measures based on results
of meetings 9 and 10 of the intersessional working group on
reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from
ships and, most importantly - added Lim - you have
agreed to start the review of the initial strategy of the IMO
on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships
with concrete proposals to be considered in the next session
for review. The steps you have taken in this session -
supported Lim - they were really important, particularly after
COP26'.
-
- The Secretary General of the ICS has a completely different opinion: "we are
disappointed - Platten recriminated - that words and commitments
hired by governments at COP26 have not yet been translated into
actions. This week's meetings missed the opportunity
to pursue a series of measures to reduce greenhouse gases that
would accelerate the development of zero-emission ships that are
urgently needed in significant numbers to decarbonise the
our industry. It's almost - it's Platten's observation
diametrically opposed to that of Lim - as if COP26 were not
never happened"."
-
- If Platten pointed out the urgency of adopting measures that
enable the shipping industry to achieve its objectives
emission reduction, for the Secretary-General of the IMO,
instead, it seems that this haste is unjustified: "at the beginning
of the session - said Lim to the delegates of the MEPC 77 - via I had
asked to be courageous and to ensure that our
sector to example and provide tangible progress with respect to the
our efforts to decarbonize international shipping. You
made evident your determination - it is the praise of a (yes
would say) enthusiastic Lim - when you started the review of the
our initial greenhouse gas strategy in sight
of the adoption by the MEPC 80 in 2023. Strengthening ambition
of the IMO's initial greenhouse gas strategy during
its revision will be essential."
-
- A victory, therefore, according to Lim. A defeat, on the contrary,
for Platten. But the International Chamber of Shipping says that
he does not intend to give up at all: "we will continue - he said
its Secretary-General - to work with governments to agree
a number of measures that the industry has proposed, including the
five billion dollars research and development as a step
immediate followed by a shipping tax on the price
of carbon. The adoption of both these measures - he reiterated
Platten - will be the only way to achieve emissions
net from maritime transport equal to zero by 2050, ensuring
at the same time, a just transition that leaves no one behind."
-
- "Industry - continued the Secretary General
of the ICS - will continue to put pressure on the IMO to
act, given the importance of tackling climate change
it is too big to give it up. There was a clear
recognition by many countries of the urgent need for
significantly increase spending on research and development. But - ha
concluded a frustrated Platten - we are disappointed that it is not
enough time has been dedicated to allow in this session
IMO Member States to take a decision on the fund from
five billion dollars."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail