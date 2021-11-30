|
- Grimaldi (ALIS): making contributions Marebonus and Ferrobonus
structural or at least confirm them until 2030
-
- Desirable - specified the president of the association -
increase the financial envelope to at least EUR 100 million
annual for each measure
-
- Make Marebonus and Ferrobonus contributions structural or
at least confirm them until 2030. He asked for it today on
President of the Intermodality Logistics Association
Sustainable (ALIS), Guido Grimaldi, in his speech
to the assembly of the association and to the States General of Transport
and logistics, explaining that it is "fair and ethical,
as is the case in other European countries, concretely support those
national road haulage and logistics companies that have chosen
just the way of intermodality for the transport of their
goods. We therefore believe - he underlined - that the choices and the
investments by these entrepreneurs, aimed at the development of the
sustainability, should be rewarded and accompanied, for example, with
incentive measures such as Marebonus and Ferrobonus'.
-
- "Taking a step back - Grimaldi recalled -, a
the first incentive aimed at the road haulage sector was the then
Ecobonus introduced in 2002 by Law no. 265/2002 and
financed with 77 million euros for each of the years
of the three-year period 2007-2009 with the 2008 Finance Law. Such a virtuous
contribution was then converted into the Marebonus and Ferrobonus measures,
introduced by the 2016 Stability Law and financed with
around €50 million for each measure for each of the
years of the three-year period 2016-2018 and, then, refinanced until
2026 from the 2021 Budget Law which unfortunately
reduced the financial resources for 2021 to about 25 million
euro for each measure. However, given that these measures
virtuous are intended for road haulage operators and
logistics, which have contributed decisively to the
growth and the development of sustainable transport,
at least allocate the same value as the first incentive.
Therefore, we welcomed the two directorial decrees of the
MIMS that, thanks to the requests also promoted by ALIS,
redefine the amounts by providing for an appropriation, for the only
2021, which goes from 25 to 45 million euros for the Marebonus and from 25
to 50 million euros for Ferrobonus. However, so that you
can produce greater benefits in the direction of the 2030 Agenda
of the UN for Sustainable Development - noted the president of
ALIS - it would be desirable to make these structural contributions or
at least confirm them until 2030, increasing the budget
financial at least up to 100 million euros per year for each
measure'.
