



December 1, 2021

Original news The US Federal Trade Commission launches an investigation on supply chain disruptions

Ordered nine large distribution chains to send detailed information on dysfunctions

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced the launch of an investigation into the continuous supply disruptions chain and how such problems cause serious and continuous difficulties to consumers and damage the competitiveness of the economy American. To this end, it is asking nine large chains to retailers, wholesalers and suppliers of consumer goods to supply detailed information on these dysfunctions to help the FTC shed light on their causes. To have to respond within 45 days to the request sent by the federal commission will be Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Associated Wholesale Grocers, McLane, Procter & Gamble, Tyson Foods and Kraft Heinz.

The survey will assess whether the interruptions of the Supply chains are generating specific packages of bottle, shortages of goods, anti-competitive practices or if contribute to the rise in consumer prices. To the nine companies the FTC asks you to specify what are the primary factors that hinder their ability to receive, transport and distribute their products, the impact that these interruptions are having in terms of delayed and canceled orders, the increase of costs and prices, what are the products, suppliers and most affected subcontractors, what measures companies are taking adopting to cope with these problems and how they distribute the products that are in short supply among their points of sale.

In addition to having required these nine large companies to provide information, the Federal Trade Commission is urging retailers, suppliers of consumer goods, wholesalers and consumers to voluntarily send their opinions on how the problems of the Supply chains are influencing competition in goods markets of consumption.







