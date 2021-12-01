|
|
|
|
December 1, 2021
|
|
- The US Federal Trade Commission launches an investigation
on supply chain disruptions
-
- Ordered nine large distribution chains to send
detailed information on dysfunctions
-
- The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced
the launch of an investigation into the continuous supply disruptions
chain and how such problems cause serious and continuous difficulties
to consumers and damage the competitiveness of the economy
American. To this end, it is asking nine large chains to
retailers, wholesalers and suppliers of consumer goods to supply
detailed information on these dysfunctions to help the FTC
shed light on their causes. To have to respond within 45 days to the
request sent by the federal commission will be Walmart,
Amazon, Kroger, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Associated Wholesale
Grocers, McLane, Procter & Gamble, Tyson Foods and Kraft Heinz.
-
- The survey will assess whether the interruptions of the
Supply chains are generating specific packages of
bottle, shortages of goods, anti-competitive practices or if
contribute to the rise in consumer prices. To the nine companies
the FTC asks you to specify what are the primary factors that
hinder their ability to receive, transport and
distribute their products, the impact that these interruptions
are having in terms of delayed and canceled orders, the increase
of costs and prices, what are the products, suppliers and
most affected subcontractors, what measures companies are taking
adopting to cope with these problems and how they distribute the
products that are in short supply among their points of sale.
-
- In addition to having required these nine large companies to provide
information, the Federal Trade Commission is urging
retailers, suppliers of consumer goods, wholesalers and consumers
to voluntarily send their opinions on how the problems of the
Supply chains are influencing competition in goods markets
of consumption.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail