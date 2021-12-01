



December 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Containerized shipping companies have reached an unprecedented level of profitability

Sea-Intelligence, exceptional performance increase obtained in 2021

Sea-Intelligence, a specialized research company in the analysis of the global supply chain, compared the operating results recorded in the third quarter of this year by the main containerized shipping companies world with those achieved in recent years by the same companies, a comparison that shows the exceptional increase in performance achieved in 2021.

Sea-Intelligence highlights that in the period July-September of this year all global liner shipping companies have recorded a significant increase in revenues as a result of rents reached record levels, and this in the face of volumes of transport which for a large number of carriers has contracted, with a year-on-year revenue growth ranging from +83.9% for the Maersk group at +274.1% for the Taiwanese Wah Hai. The company of specific search that, in terms of operational profit, in the only third quarter of 2021 shipping companies have made a huge profit of $37.24 billion which, together operating profit of €42.10 billion in the first half of the year of 2021, means that since the beginning of this year these carriers seafarers have so far made almost 80 billion dollars of operating profit. Sea-Intelligence specifies that, in addition, this result does not include the financial data of the MSC group which is the second main carrier and will soon become the leader of the market and which, as an unlisted company, is not required to publish its financial reports. Sea-Intelligence notes that, in order to put these results into perspective, just think that operating profit for all quarters of the entire period 2010-2020 was $37.86 billion. Therefore, in the only the first three quarters of 2021 this sector has doubled the own operating profit for the entire period 2010-2020 achieving an unprecedented level of profitability.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec