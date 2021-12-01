|
|
|
|
December 1, 2021
|
|
- Containerized shipping companies have reached
an unprecedented level of profitability
-
- Sea-Intelligence, exceptional performance increase
obtained in 2021
-
- Sea-Intelligence, a specialized research company
in the analysis of the global supply chain, compared the
operating results recorded in the third quarter of
this year by the main containerized shipping companies
world with those achieved in recent years by the same
companies, a comparison that shows the exceptional increase in
performance achieved in 2021.
-
- Sea-Intelligence highlights that in the period July-September of
this year all global liner shipping companies have
recorded a significant increase in revenues as a result of
rents reached record levels, and this in the face of volumes of
transport which for a large number of carriers has contracted,
with a year-on-year revenue growth ranging from +83.9% for the
Maersk group at +274.1% for the Taiwanese Wah Hai. The company
of specific search that, in terms of operational profit, in the only
third quarter of 2021 shipping companies have
made a huge profit of $37.24 billion which, together
operating profit of €42.10 billion in the first half of the year
of 2021, means that since the beginning of this year these carriers
seafarers have so far made almost 80 billion dollars of
operating profit. Sea-Intelligence specifies that, in addition, this
result does not include the financial data of the MSC group which is
the second main carrier and will soon become the leader of the
market and which, as an unlisted company, is not
required to publish its financial reports. Sea-Intelligence
notes that, in order to put these results into perspective, just think
that operating profit for all quarters of the entire period
2010-2020 was $37.86 billion. Therefore, in the
only the first three quarters of 2021 this sector has doubled the
own operating profit for the entire period 2010-2020
achieving an unprecedented level of profitability.
|
|