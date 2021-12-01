



December 1, 2021

Original news Agreement reached for administered workers in the port of Genoa

Full occupancy for the months of December and January and then a discussion table to ensure full employment

Last night Felsa Cisl, Nidil Cgil and Uiltemp signed the agreement with the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea Occidentale and the top management of the Intempo agency and the Company Unique in relation to the question of yesterday's deadline of the contracts of the 86 workers administered who, at the Company Unique, they operate in the port of Genoa. The agreement reached provides for the full occupancy for the months of December and January and the opening of the comparison table that, starting from the month of February, will have to guarantee these workers full employment.

Two scenarios are envisaged by the hypothesis of agreement: for about one forty workers employed on a voluntary basis at the subsidiaries of the Municipality of Genoa. For the remaining staff the continuation of operations at the Compagnia Unica.

"In this very complicated dispute - they explained for Felsa Cisl, Nidil Cgil Genova and Uiltemp Liguria respectively Simone Mara, Laura Tosetti and Roberta Cavicchioli - our priority was not to leave behind nobody. Now we need to give legs to the agreement that protects continuity employment for all workers involved and identifies a stabilization path'







