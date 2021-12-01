|
|
|
|
December 1, 2021
|
|
- Agreement reached for administered workers in the port
of Genoa
-
- Full occupancy for the months of December and January and then
a discussion table to ensure full employment
-
- Last night Felsa Cisl, Nidil Cgil and Uiltemp signed
the agreement with the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Occidentale and the top management of the Intempo agency and the Company
Unique in relation to the question of yesterday's deadline of the
contracts of the 86 workers administered who, at the Company
Unique, they operate in the port of Genoa. The agreement reached provides for the
full occupancy for the months of December and January and the opening
of the comparison table that, starting from the month of February, will have to
guarantee these workers full employment.
-
- Two scenarios are envisaged by the hypothesis of agreement: for about one
forty workers employed on a voluntary basis at the
subsidiaries of the Municipality of Genoa. For the remaining staff the
continuation of operations at the Compagnia Unica.
-
- "In this very complicated dispute - they explained for
Felsa Cisl, Nidil Cgil Genova and Uiltemp Liguria respectively
Simone Mara, Laura Tosetti and Roberta Cavicchioli - our
priority was not to leave behind
nobody. Now we need to give legs to the agreement that protects continuity
employment for all workers involved and identifies a
stabilization path'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail