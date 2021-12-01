|
December 1, 2021
- For the problems of the containerized maritime supply chain -
say Global Shippers Forum and MDS Transmodal - the maritime carriers
blame themselves
-
- The networks of line services have been modified in order to
to serve congested routes
-
- In the third quarter of this year, world trade is
continued to grow, additional growth which however is not
was transported by containerized shipping companies
given that their hold capacity is completely
used, but has been moved by other modes
transport: by air, by rail services between China and
Europe, from ships specially chartered by other operators
or maritime services provided by shipping companies that do not
carry out scheduled services. This was highlighted by the Global Shippers
Forum (GSF), the association representing freight forwarders,
shippers and owners of goods, and MDS Transmodal, the company
of British research specialising in the transport sectors and
of logistics, explaining that shippers, as services
of containerized shipping available were exhausted and
the configuration of the line services network was changed
in order to serve congested sea routes, they found
alternative means of placing their goods on the market.
-
- Referring to today's publication by the GSF and MDS
Transmodal of their latest report on the transport market
containerized maritime, the director of the Global Shippers Forum,
James Hookham, noted that "the Container Shipping Market
Review shows how far magazines have searched
alternatives, since the shipping companies have set no-offs
out of reach, and have reduced the difference in cost by offering
other modes of transport. A measurable datum is
also represented by ships that have been chartered by the
shippers for their own goods or from other shipping carriers
non-linear'.
-
- Hookham noted that, however, "the great crisis of the
maritime transport of 2021 caused many victims since
freight forwarders, caught between record freight and service levels
very poor, they struggled to meet the delivery deadlines for
imports destined for the Christmas sales season.
Freight forwarders - specified the director of Global Shippers
Forums - who will look forward to seeing how quickly
these conditions will be mitigated in 2022 and if the use of these
alternative services will continue to grow."
-
- For the Global Shippers Forum, the shipping companies of
line are not at all blameless for the current inefficiency of the
containerized maritime supply chain. 'The companies of
navigation - said Hookham - attribute the cause of the
crisis to severe port congestion and logistical bottlenecks
inland. But this means that, given that these
conditions improve after the peak season and with the drops of
production coinciding with the Chinese New Year, the levels of
Containerized shipping capacity should increase
to meet the demand for shippers more effectively'.
However, the latest report by the GSF and MDS Transmodal shows that
scheduled shipping companies have adapted their networks
global services introducing many more shuttle services to
detriment of services that make several stopovers in different
Regions. This - noted GSF and MDS Transmodal - reduces
the number of countries with direct connections to their markets of
export and requires a more frequent transfer of
cargo between services in hub ports such as Singapore and Colombo.
"This reduction in services connecting several regions
of the world - said the president of MDS Transmodal, Mike
Garratt - was accompanied by a decrease in the number
of directly related countries. Given the dramatic growth of
values of customs and the decline in the performance of services, not
It is surprising to see trade grow faster than
container volumes on scheduled routes, since the
shippers have found other transport solutions by starting
own sea lines, using rail transport for a long time
radius or those airplanes or switching to the mode of
transport of conventional goods'.
|
