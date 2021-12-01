



December 1, 2021

Original news For the problems of the containerized maritime supply chain - say Global Shippers Forum and MDS Transmodal - the maritime carriers blame themselves

The networks of line services have been modified in order to to serve congested routes

In the third quarter of this year, world trade is continued to grow, additional growth which however is not was transported by containerized shipping companies given that their hold capacity is completely used, but has been moved by other modes transport: by air, by rail services between China and Europe, from ships specially chartered by other operators or maritime services provided by shipping companies that do not carry out scheduled services. This was highlighted by the Global Shippers Forum (GSF), the association representing freight forwarders, shippers and owners of goods, and MDS Transmodal, the company of British research specialising in the transport sectors and of logistics, explaining that shippers, as services of containerized shipping available were exhausted and the configuration of the line services network was changed in order to serve congested sea routes, they found alternative means of placing their goods on the market.

Referring to today's publication by the GSF and MDS Transmodal of their latest report on the transport market containerized maritime, the director of the Global Shippers Forum, James Hookham, noted that "the Container Shipping Market Review shows how far magazines have searched alternatives, since the shipping companies have set no-offs out of reach, and have reduced the difference in cost by offering other modes of transport. A measurable datum is also represented by ships that have been chartered by the shippers for their own goods or from other shipping carriers non-linear'.

Hookham noted that, however, "the great crisis of the maritime transport of 2021 caused many victims since freight forwarders, caught between record freight and service levels very poor, they struggled to meet the delivery deadlines for imports destined for the Christmas sales season. Freight forwarders - specified the director of Global Shippers Forums - who will look forward to seeing how quickly these conditions will be mitigated in 2022 and if the use of these alternative services will continue to grow."

For the Global Shippers Forum, the shipping companies of line are not at all blameless for the current inefficiency of the containerized maritime supply chain. 'The companies of navigation - said Hookham - attribute the cause of the crisis to severe port congestion and logistical bottlenecks inland. But this means that, given that these conditions improve after the peak season and with the drops of production coinciding with the Chinese New Year, the levels of Containerized shipping capacity should increase to meet the demand for shippers more effectively'. However, the latest report by the GSF and MDS Transmodal shows that scheduled shipping companies have adapted their networks global services introducing many more shuttle services to detriment of services that make several stopovers in different Regions. This - noted GSF and MDS Transmodal - reduces the number of countries with direct connections to their markets of export and requires a more frequent transfer of cargo between services in hub ports such as Singapore and Colombo. "This reduction in services connecting several regions of the world - said the president of MDS Transmodal, Mike Garratt - was accompanied by a decrease in the number of directly related countries. Given the dramatic growth of values of customs and the decline in the performance of services, not It is surprising to see trade grow faster than container volumes on scheduled routes, since the shippers have found other transport solutions by starting own sea lines, using rail transport for a long time radius or those airplanes or switching to the mode of transport of conventional goods'.







