



December 2, 2021

Original news In the port of Rotterdam the first experimentation of bunkering of a storage rack with liquid biomethane

The operation carried out by Shell and CMA CGM

The CMA CGM shipowning group and the Shell oil group have experienced for the first time in the port of Rotterdam the bunkering of a storage rack by dispensing liquid biomethane. On the ship Containership Aurora,which has a capacity of 1,400 teu, 483 cubic meters (219 tons) of liquefied natural gas, of which 44 cubic meters (20 tons) were of liquid biomethane. The operation was carried out at Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals with LNG London while the loading and unloading of the containers on board the Containership Aurora.

"Shell - said Tahir Faruqui, general manager Shelle Global Downstream LNG, commenting on the success of the operation - considers that liquefied natural gas is the the first essential step to decarbonise the shipping sector. LNG offers an immediate reduction in emissions and has the potential to become a zero marine fuel emissions given the possible uses of bio-LNG and LNG synthetic'.







