|
|
|
|
December 2, 2021
|
|
- In the port of Rotterdam the first experimentation of
bunkering of a storage rack with liquid biomethane
-
- The operation carried out by Shell and CMA CGM
-
- The CMA CGM shipowning group and the Shell oil group
have experienced for the first time in the port of Rotterdam the
bunkering of a storage rack by dispensing liquid biomethane.
On the ship Containership Aurora,which has a capacity
of 1,400 teu, 483 cubic meters (219 tons) of
liquefied natural gas, of which 44 cubic meters (20 tons) were
of liquid biomethane. The operation was carried out at
Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals with LNG London
while the loading and unloading of the
containers on board the Containership Aurora.
-
- "Shell - said Tahir Faruqui, general manager
Shelle Global Downstream LNG, commenting on the success
of the operation - considers that liquefied natural gas is the
the first essential step to decarbonise the shipping sector.
LNG offers an immediate reduction in emissions and has the
potential to become a zero marine fuel
emissions given the possible uses of bio-LNG and LNG
synthetic'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail