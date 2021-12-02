



December 2, 2021

Original news Satisfaction of Associated Exceptional Carriers for the suspension of the rules on exceptional transport of the decree Infrastructure

By March the definition of the new guidelines for the sector

TEA - Trasportatori Eccezionali Associati expressed satisfaction with the government's decision to suspend the rules relating to exceptional transport introduced by the decree infrastructure approved in the first week of November and that - emphasized the organization - had objectively put in knee companies in the sector. The decree - recalled TEA - provided for the lowering of the maximum transport limits from 108 to 86 tons and the reference to "indivisible things" as a necessary requirement for the load, with the effect, for example, than instead of three steel coils, as in practice every day, each vehicle could have carried only one coil. One solution - highlighted the association - completely unrelated from production and transport needs and that paradoxically resulted in an increase in exceptional road transport, with greater risks to circulation and more pollution.

Yesterday the president of TEA, Luca Civolani, met in Rome the head of infrastructure and transport of the League, Edoardo Rixi, with which later, the close collaboration that led to the suspension of the November decree, took stock of the situation in view of the necessary dialogue with the government for arrive by March, as provided for in the amendment adopted, to define the new guidelines for the sector. "The result reached - explained Rixi at the end of the meeting - is the first step of an important work that companies and transporters they have been asking for a long time. Now we need a national table to involve all those employed in the sector'.

"Now - said Civolani - we have three months of time in which we at TEA will be in the front row to contribute to write a standard that certainly protects safety, but that holds account of reality'.







