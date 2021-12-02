|
|
|
|
December 2, 2021
|
|
- Satisfaction of Associated Exceptional Carriers for the
suspension of the rules on exceptional transport of the decree
Infrastructure
-
- By March the definition of the new guidelines for the
sector
-
- TEA - Trasportatori Eccezionali Associati expressed
satisfaction with the government's decision to suspend the rules
relating to exceptional transport introduced by the decree
infrastructure approved in the first week of November and that -
emphasized the organization - had objectively put in
knee companies in the sector. The decree - recalled TEA -
provided for the lowering of the maximum transport limits from 108 to 86
tons and the reference to "indivisible things"
as a necessary requirement for the load, with the effect, for example,
than instead of three steel coils, as in practice
every day, each vehicle could have carried only one coil. One
solution - highlighted the association - completely unrelated
from production and transport needs and that paradoxically
resulted in an increase in exceptional road transport, with
greater risks to circulation and more pollution.
-
- Yesterday the president of TEA, Luca Civolani, met in Rome
the head of infrastructure and transport of the League, Edoardo Rixi,
with which later, the close collaboration that led to the
suspension of the November decree, took stock of the
situation in view of the necessary dialogue with the government for
arrive by March, as provided for in the amendment adopted, to
define the new guidelines for the sector. "The result
reached - explained Rixi at the end of the meeting - is the
first step of an important work that companies and transporters
they have been asking for a long time. Now we need a national table to involve
all those employed in the sector'.
-
- "Now - said Civolani - we have three months of
time in which we at TEA will be in the front row to contribute to
write a standard that certainly protects safety, but that holds
account of reality'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail