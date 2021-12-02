|
|
|
|
December 2, 2021
|
|
- Port of Genoa, ok to the extension of the concessions of
Genoa Bulk Terminal and Porto Petroli
-
- Granted an additional 30 and 15 years respectively. Green light
the expansion of the AdSP staff
-
- Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea has expressed a favorable opinion to the
issue of the thirty-year concession to Terminal Rinfuse Genova
of the Spinelli group for the development at the terminal managed in the port of
Genoa of new bulk and ro-ro trades through the
realization of investments for 55 million euros and new
full employment for 93 employees. Approved by the Committee also
the clause providing for the possibility of total revocation and/or
partial of the same, subject to compensation according to the Code of the
Navigation, the occurrence of new structural structures and
functional areas and water mirrors resulting from the huge
infrastructure investments in progress in the historic basin.
-
- The Committee also welcomed the request for
extension for fifteen years of the concession submitted by
Porto Petroli Spa for the construction of about 22 million euros
with the maintenance of the 60 employed. The duration of the concession is
motivated, among other things, by the disposal of the eastern approach
(Pontile Delta), with relative loss of traffic, to allow the
construction of a new descent for shipbuilding use in
Sestri Ponente and the simultaneous safety of the river
Molinassi.
-
- The Management Committee, in implementation of the recovery plan
of the CULMV Company "Paride Batini", then approved
updating the regulation for the provision of labour
temporary in the port of Genoa with additions concerning the
respect for working hours and the use of
security and transposes the agreement signed in the framework agreement between
CULMV and Confindustria Genova. The
contribution of one million euros in favor of the Company for the
fewer days recorded in the period from September to December 2020,
to be set aside to specific risk funds as collateral
balance of assets.
-
- Green light also to the expansion of the organic plant
of the Port System Authority with the provision of a
new substantial round of recruitment that will bring 53 posts
more work than the current equipment.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail