



December 2, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Port of Genoa, ok to the extension of the concessions of Genoa Bulk Terminal and Porto Petroli

Granted an additional 30 and 15 years respectively. Green light the expansion of the AdSP staff

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the Western Ligurian Sea has expressed a favorable opinion to the issue of the thirty-year concession to Terminal Rinfuse Genova of the Spinelli group for the development at the terminal managed in the port of Genoa of new bulk and ro-ro trades through the realization of investments for 55 million euros and new full employment for 93 employees. Approved by the Committee also the clause providing for the possibility of total revocation and/or partial of the same, subject to compensation according to the Code of the Navigation, the occurrence of new structural structures and functional areas and water mirrors resulting from the huge infrastructure investments in progress in the historic basin.

The Committee also welcomed the request for extension for fifteen years of the concession submitted by Porto Petroli Spa for the construction of about 22 million euros with the maintenance of the 60 employed. The duration of the concession is motivated, among other things, by the disposal of the eastern approach (Pontile Delta), with relative loss of traffic, to allow the construction of a new descent for shipbuilding use in Sestri Ponente and the simultaneous safety of the river Molinassi.

The Management Committee, in implementation of the recovery plan of the CULMV Company "Paride Batini", then approved updating the regulation for the provision of labour temporary in the port of Genoa with additions concerning the respect for working hours and the use of security and transposes the agreement signed in the framework agreement between CULMV and Confindustria Genova. The contribution of one million euros in favor of the Company for the fewer days recorded in the period from September to December 2020, to be set aside to specific risk funds as collateral balance of assets.

Green light also to the expansion of the organic plant of the Port System Authority with the provision of a new substantial round of recruitment that will bring 53 posts more work than the current equipment.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail