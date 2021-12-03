|
- IATA, ICS, IRU and ITF denounce that the hysterical reactions of the
Governments to the Omicron variant risk collapsing a supply
chain already on its knees
-
- Platten: we will see a return to the peak of the
2020 of the crisis of the change of crews of ships
-
- The activities of transport and distribution of goods are
have been put under heavy pressure around the world by the
consequences of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has
prompted governments to adopt initiatives and rules to reduce the
mobility and with it the transmission of the virus. If any
month ago the easing of restrictions had somewhat eased
the negative impact on logistics, the propagation of the variant
Omicron has again pushed governments to tighten measures to
stop the contagion despite several days now the experts
consider this variant to be much less dangerous, for example, than
Delta variant that has also alarmed states for some months.
-
- The reaction of many governments to the Omicron variant has convinced
four leading world transport organisations -
International Air Transport Association (IATA), International
Chamber of Shipping (ICS), International Road Transport Union (IRU)
and International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) - a
urge them not to reintroduce restrictions at the borders which
further restrict workers' freedom of movement
transport.
-
- IATA, ICS, IRU and ITF have shown that "the reactions
The world leaders' instincts to the Omicron variant are
subjecting transportation workers and the global supply chain to
a higher risk of collapse." 'I
workers in cross-border transport, including seafarers, the
flight crew and drivers - explained the four
associations - must be able to continue to carry out the
own work and cross borders without prescriptions on
excessively restrictive travel in order to keep you moving
supply chains already in difficulty."
-
- Transport sector associations have also expressed
frustration because governments have refused to follow the
indications expressed in September by world leaders with the aim of
ensure the free and safe movement of transport,
priority for transport workers in the context of
vaccination campaigns, adopt travel and health protocols
developed by the sector for seafarers, drivers and staff
flight and approved by WHO, ILO, IMO and ICAO, create certificates and
Globally harmonised vaccination procedures, digital and
mutually recognized, and increase the global supply of
vaccines.
-
- "For our transport sectors, this seems to be the
ground marmot day," noted the secretary-general
of the ICS, Guy Platten, referring to the sayings about reliving circumstances
already lived. "The legitimate and real fear - he explained
- is that, unless an initiative is taken
coordinated by world leaders, we will see a return
at the peak of the 2020 crew change crisis
when more than 400,000 seafarers had been affected by
unnecessarily strict travel restrictions. In the last two years the
our transport workers have worked tirelessly
during the pandemic to keep the global supply chain moving
and have reached a breaking point. December - warned
Platten - it is traditionally a busy time for the
seafarers returning home to their families and governments
they owe them the opportunity to spend that period with their
dear ones".
-
- Similar considerations of the Director General of IATA
on the effect of the new restrictions on the transport sector
Airplane: Willie Walsh noted that border restrictions
that prevent flight crew from doing their job
have nothing to do with limiting the spread of
variants of the virus that, when discovered - he pointed out -
are already present all over the world, while instead - it has
denounced - inflict "serious damage to global supply chains
and local economies still recovering."
-
- "The same governments that blocked global access
to vaccines - noted the secretary general of the organization
ITF union, Stephen Cotton - they are now the first to tighten their
boundaries to keep out the Omicron variant. Rather than
pursue a global solution to this pandemic, their
decisions risk further collapsing the chain of
supply. It's not just morally reprehensible - it has
Highlighted Cotton - it is also an economic suicide. We
we need universal access to vaccines now. It is imperative
for all of us to tell governments to stop bowing before the
large pharmaceutical industries and ensure that every country can
produce the vaccines needed to end this pandemic."
-
- The reaction of the Secretary-General of the IRU was also disheartened,
Umberto de Pretto: "once again - he deplored - the
Covid history is repeating itself, with governments that within
a few hours unilaterally change hundreds of rules that
concern cross-border transport workers. Truck drivers
- denounced de Pretto - they are again caught in the middle and pay
a hefty price simply to do their job in order to
keep global supply chains running. They
and all of us who rely on their service, deserve
much better»."
|
