December 3, 2021
- ClassNK issued a class certificate to the first
ship to the world for the transport of liquid hydrogen
-
- It was built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries
-
- Today at the Suiso Frontier,the first ship in the world for the
transport of liquid hydrogen completed at the end of 2019 by the construction site
Naval Kobe Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI), is
a class certificate has been assigned by the company of
Japanese classNK classification. The latter, specifying that
hydrogen is liquefied at the very low temperature of -253
degrees celsius and is a fuel that has several
risks including flammability and permeability, has
Recalling that, in order to contribute to its safe transport,
in 2017 it published specific guidelines on the basis of the Interim
Reccomendations for Carriage of Liquefied Hydrogen in Bulk
of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
-
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries has highlighted that hydrogen is
a clean energy that does not emit CO2 when it is burned and will
widely used worldwide as a fuel for
energy production, for cars and motorcycles, for ships
and aircraft and for other purposes. KHI specified that the new unit
Naval Suiso Frontier is part of the strategy
of the company aimed at building the entire hydrogen supply chain
liquid starting from its production and storage to its
use and that is pursued in collaboration with several
companies with the aim of realizing a future in which
hydrogen will be commonly used as oil and gas
natural.
