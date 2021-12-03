



December 3, 2021

Thirty million are earmarked for shipping companies, five (plus 22.5 million in 2022) to the terminalista and to the induced

The Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini, in concert with the ministers of Economy and Finance and Tourism, signed a decree which provides for the provision of contributions to shipping companies and terminal operators who have been affected by the government order to prohibit the traffic of large ships in Venice to safeguard the artistic and environmental heritage of the lagoon city suffering economic losses.

The decree establishes the methods of disbursement for the year 2021 of contributions of 30 million euros to the companies of navigation as refreshments for the higher costs incurred for the rescheduling of routes and for refunds to passengers who have renounced the trip. In Venice Passenger Terminal (VTP), operator of the terminal affected by the prohibition of landing, and related companies and related commercial activities five million euros are allocated for the current year, and an additional €22.5 million for 2022.







