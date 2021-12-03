|
December 3, 2021
- Port of Venice, 35 million for 2021 to companies
affected by the ban on the traffic of large ships
-
- Thirty million are earmarked for shipping companies,
five (plus 22.5 million in 2022) to the terminalista and
to the induced
-
- The Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini, in concert with the ministers
of Economy and Finance and Tourism, signed a decree
which provides for the provision of contributions to shipping companies
and terminal operators who have been affected by the
government order to prohibit the traffic of large ships in
Venice to safeguard the artistic and environmental heritage of the
lagoon city suffering economic losses.
-
- The decree establishes the methods of disbursement for
the year 2021 of contributions of 30 million euros to the companies
of navigation as refreshments for the higher costs incurred for the
rescheduling of routes and for refunds to passengers who
have renounced the trip. In Venice Passenger Terminal (VTP),
operator of the terminal affected by the prohibition of landing, and
related companies and related commercial activities
five million euros are allocated for the current year, and
an additional €22.5 million for 2022.
