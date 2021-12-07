



December 7, 2021

Original news In October, the port of New York established its own new historical record of container traffic

New maximum peak of empty containers

In October 2021 the port of New York - New Jersey established your new historical record of monthly container traffic having enlivened almost 797 thousand teu, with an increase of +5.5% on October 2020 and an increase of just 11 teu compared to the previous record set in May 2021. The new peak is status obtained thanks to the historical record of empty containers enlivened that were equal to 278 thousand teu, up by +18.7% on October last year. Boarding is also on the rise of full containers that have totaled 120 thousand teu (+1.7%). In decrease, however, after 14 consecutive quarters of significant increase, the volumes of landings of full containers that amounted to 398 thousand teu, with a decrease of -1.1% on October 2020 when it had been marked the historical record for this month.

In the first ten months of 2021 the American port of call has enlivened a total of 7.46 million teu, with a progression of +21.5% on the same period last year, of which 3.81 million teu full to the landing (+19.9%), 1.13 million teu full at boarding (+3.3%) and 2.51 million empty teu (+34.9%).







