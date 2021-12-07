|
December 7, 2021
- In October, the port of New York established its own new
historical record of container traffic
- New maximum peak of empty containers
- In October 2021 the port of New York - New Jersey established
your new historical record of monthly container traffic
having enlivened almost 797 thousand teu, with an increase of +5.5%
on October 2020 and an increase of just 11 teu compared to the
previous record set in May 2021. The new peak is
status obtained thanks to the historical record of empty containers
enlivened that were equal to 278 thousand teu, up by
+18.7% on October last year. Boarding is also on the rise
of full containers that have totaled 120 thousand teu (+1.7%). In
decrease, however, after 14 consecutive quarters of significant increase, the
volumes of landings of full containers that amounted to 398 thousand
teu, with a decrease of -1.1% on October 2020 when it had been
marked the historical record for this month.
- In the first ten months of 2021 the American port of call has
enlivened a total of 7.46 million teu, with a
progression of +21.5% on the same period last year, of
which 3.81 million teu full to the landing (+19.9%), 1.13 million
teu full at boarding (+3.3%) and 2.51 million empty teu (+34.9%).
