December 7, 2021
Agreement between CNR, Enel Italia and Garbage Service for
the electrification of the blue economy

- Among the objectives, to reduce pollution in port areas

- The president of the CNR, Maria Chiara Carrozza, the president of
Enel Italia and PNRR Project Manager, Carlo Tamburi, and
the sole administrator of Garbage Service, Paolo Baldoni, have
signed a protocol that provides for initiatives with the objectives of
mitigate the environmental impact of greenhouse gases in the blue economy,
reduce pollution in port areas and marine environments
thanks to technological solutions that favor the use of
electricity for powering boats on the quay
and at sea.

- In particular, the agreement provides for collaboration for
the identification of solutions for the electrification of the docks
intended for the activities of fishing vessels; efficiency
energy of marinas and ports, through integration with
production plants from renewable sources, favoring the creation
of port energy communities. Collaboration will come
also extended to energy efficiency activities
applied to other types of smaller naval units such as
those of technical-nautical services, bettoline, bages, pontoons and
boats; the development of projects for the protection of the marine environment
to mitigate and prevent the dispersion of materials into the sea; the
creation of operational and management methodologies for recovery
functional plastics in port areas and in the open sea
applying the principles of circular economy.

- CNR, Enel and Garbage Service will also promote activities
joint communication to foster electrification and
energy efficiency and to raise awareness among citizens on
issues of marine pollution reduction and by activity
of scientific dissemination in schools.

- "Electrification - underlined Carlo Tamburi - is
one of the strategic levers of the energy transition. Develop
solutions dedicated to the blue economy will allow the sector
port a leap forward in sustainability, generating
virtuous repercussions of cost reduction, emissions
climate-altering and pollution, for the benefit of operators and
of the community".

- 'Studies on the energy efficiency of the activity
of fishing carried out by the Cnr-Irbim of Ancona, an institute on the front line
in marine research, with particular reference to fisheries and
mitigation of related environmental impacts - specified by
part of her Maria Chiara Carrozza - represent one of the
opportunities to capitalise at national level on
experiences tested and carried out on the territory that an institution of
widespread research as the CNR can offer to the Country System for
inspire new projects».

- "The agreement signed today - explained the administrator
unique garbage service Baldoni - will allow us to put to
system a whole series of professionalism of the highest
level in the field of blue growth and the blue economy. From
our part we will make available all the know-how gained in
over 60 years of activity at sea and at the "edge"
quay", with the aim of mitigating the environmental impact
deriving from human activities in the port area'.
