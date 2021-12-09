|
December 9, 2021
- European Transport and Logistics Associations
propose changes to EU climate policies
- Requested more incentive measures for ships and ports
- European associations representing different segments of the
transport and logistics sectors expressed appreciation
for the proposals of "Fit for 55", the new package
climate of the European Union whose objective is to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030. In a document
signed by representatives of FEPORT (Federation of European
Private Port Companies and Terminals), CLECAT (European Association
for Forwarding, Transport, Logistics and Customs Services), ESC
(European Shippers' Council), SeaEurope (Ships and Maritime
Equipment Association of Europe), ESPO (European Sea Port)
Organization), EBU (European Barge Union), EMPA (European Maritime
Pilots' Association), ETA (European Tugowners Association), ECASBA
(European Community Association of Ship Brokers and Agents), IWT
(European Inland Waterway Transport Platform), Waterborne and UIRR
(International Union for Road-Rail Combined Transport), the twelve
Organizations have highlighted how the European proposals for the
climate represent a fundamental step to achieve the
EU climate targets for 2030, but also urged
greater fine-tuning of the proposals and, above all, a
more holistic and balanced approach as well as coherence
with the other policies of the European Union, in particular the new
strategy presented at the end of 2020 for sustainable mobility
and smart.
- Among the suggested changes to the proposals of the Fit package
for 55, referring to the obligation for ships in ports to connect
the on-the-ground electricity grid provided for in the FuelEU Regulation and
specifying that it is positive that the proposed revision
of the European directive on energy taxation allows
total or partial tax exemptions for electricity supplied
to ships at berth, FEPORT, CLECAT, ESC, SeaEurope, ESPO, EBU,
EMPA, ETA, ECASBA, IWT, Waterborne and UIRR found that
a mandatory total exemption for electricity in all
Member States would produce better results. The lower it is
the price of connection to the ground power grid - they have
explained the associations - the greater the probability
that ship operators opt for this clean solution. The
associations have shown that also the application of
a more harmonised tax rate across the EU is
essential to ensure a level playing field between ports
of the Union.
- The twelve associations also stressed that the EU
really wants to increase the spread of cold ironing plants
in ports to allow ships to connect to the network
electric ground, then most of the necessary
investment should be public.
- For FEPORT, CLECAT, ESC, SeaEurope, ESPO, EBU, EMPA, ETA,
ECASBA, IWT, Waterborne and UIRR, you then need to continue to
ensure technological neutrality as it constitutes a
a key factor for innovation and, therefore, the FuelEU Regulation,
which encourages cold ironing, should be changed. Second
finally, associations are an essential prerequisite for success
of the policies for the spread of cold ironing is the
consistency between the various proposals of Fit for 55 and the alignment of
these proposals with other EU policies.
- About the EU strategy to reduce carbon emissions,
recalling that, for the sectors covered by the Adjustment Mechanism
of carbon at borders (CBAM), the European Commission seeks to
phasing out emission allowances for various sectors
covered by the EU Emissions Trading System (EU)
ETS) that more than others are subject to competition
international, encouraging sectors to reduce their
emissions by eliminating allowances free of charge and at the same time
avoiding carbon leakage with
the introduction of a tax on imports based on their
carbon content, the twelve associations invited the
EU Commission to adopt a similar approach to
ports and ships, i.e. by encouraging these sectors to reduce
emissions while addressing the risk of relocation
carbon emissions.
- Recalling then that with the proposal for an EU ETS directive the
maritime sector will have to gradually repay quotas for
half of the emissions from non-EU maritime services
and that, at the same time, the FuelEU Maritime Regulation will impose
limits on greenhouse gas intensity to half
of the energy consumed in non-EU maritime services,
associations have noted that this application of the
FuelEU and EU ETS provisions at calls at EU ports
of extra-EU maritime traffic could make more
economically attractive sea routes and
stopovers in non-EU ports, such as those in the United Kingdom,
of Russia or the Maghreb, thereby damaging the
competitiveness of the EU maritime sector without producing
really a reduction in emissions. FEPORT, CLECAT, ESC,
SeaEurope, ESPO, EBU, EMPA, ETA, ECASBA, IWT, Waterborne and UIRR
warned that, in particular for maritime transport
short-sea, this will represent an additional limit
competitive compared to less sustainable modes of transport
and would therefore be in contradiction with mobility policies
of the European Commission.
- The associations also noted that the resources
economic produced by the various proposals of Fit for 55 should
be used to reduce emissions from the sector
maritime and this - they specified - to a greater extent
compared to when required by the EU ETS Directive and the Regulation
FuelEU Maritime.
