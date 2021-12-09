



December 9, 2021

EU ship fuel suppliers - confirm the association - must be responsible for availability and compliance with fuel quality and safety requirements

At today's meeting of the Council of Ministers of transport of the European Union, the shipowners' association ECSA renewed its concerns about loopholes in the application of the new FuelEU Maritime Regulation, which is one of the proposals of the "Fit for 55" package presented last July by the European Commission ( of 14 July 2021), subtraction from the scope of the standard - reiterated the European Community Shipowners' Associations - made possible through the purchase outside the EU of mixtures of marine fuels. 'The use of documentation paper to calculate the carbon savings provided by non-EU fuel suppliers - ecsa stressed - can represent a minefield for enforcement.'

In order to avert this risk, today the association shipowners submitted their own proposal on the issues relating to the application of the rules, which is also aimed at promoting demand for cleaner fuels in the sector of shipping. In particular, ECSA proposes to establish a sharing of responsibilities between fuel suppliers of the EU and the shipping industry, obliging both to comply with EU naval fuel standards and achieve the objectives of the new European regulation. The proposal of the association foresees, therefore, that European fuel suppliers will have to make more fuels available to the market clean and that ships will have to buy these fuels put to arrangement in the ports of the European Union. ECSA states that fuel suppliers will be responsible for availability and compliance with quality requirements and fuel safety.

Noting that promoting demand for cleaner fuels is essential for the success of the reduction strategy of the climate impact of shipping, the association noted that 'a shared responsibility between suppliers of EU fuel and shipping companies will ensure the adoption of cleaner fuels in maritime transport and the achievement of concrete carbon savings'.

ECSA also reiterated the need for "any revenue generated under the EU ETS (the trading system of EU emission allowances, ed.) should contribute to reduce the price differential between the most fuels clean and conventional fuels. European shipowners - remembered the association - they repeatedly requested the establishment of a fund under the EU ETS to exploit the revenue so that cleaner fuels become available on the market'.

"European shipowners - highlighted the secretary interim general of ECSA, Sotiris Raptis - proposed viable solutions that reduce emissions and safeguard the competitiveness of the sector. A responsibility shared between EU fuel suppliers and navigation will address the significant gaps in the application and stimulate demand for cleaner fuels in the EU. The use of ETS revenues within a fund dedicated to the sector - Raptis noted again - will reduce the price differential and will help to make the cleaner fuels commercially available on the market'.







