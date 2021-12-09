|
December 9, 2021
- ECSA reiterates the need to avoid loopholes
in the application of the FuelEU Maritime Regulation
- EU ship fuel suppliers - confirm
the association - must be responsible for availability
and compliance with fuel quality and safety requirements
- At today's meeting of the Council of Ministers
of transport of the European Union, the shipowners' association
ECSA renewed its concerns about loopholes
in the application of the new FuelEU Maritime Regulation, which is
one of the proposals of the "Fit for 55" package presented
last July by the European Commission
of 14
July 2021), subtraction from the scope of the standard
- reiterated the European Community Shipowners' Associations - made
possible through the purchase outside the EU of mixtures of
marine fuels. 'The use of documentation
paper to calculate the carbon savings provided by
non-EU fuel suppliers - ecsa stressed - can
represent a minefield for enforcement.'
- In order to avert this risk, today the association
shipowners submitted their own proposal on the issues
relating to the application of the rules, which is also aimed at
promoting demand for cleaner fuels in the sector
of shipping. In particular, ECSA proposes to establish a
sharing of responsibilities between fuel suppliers
of the EU and the shipping industry, obliging both to
comply with EU naval fuel standards and
achieve the objectives of the new European regulation. The proposal
of the association foresees, therefore, that European fuel suppliers
will have to make more fuels available to the market
clean and that ships will have to buy these fuels put to
arrangement in the ports of the European Union. ECSA states that
fuel suppliers will be responsible for
availability and compliance with quality requirements
and fuel safety.
- Noting that promoting demand for cleaner fuels is
essential for the success of the reduction strategy
of the climate impact of shipping, the association noted
that 'a shared responsibility between suppliers of
EU fuel and shipping companies will ensure
the adoption of cleaner fuels in maritime transport
and the achievement of concrete carbon savings'.
- ECSA also reiterated the need for "any
revenue generated under the EU ETS (the trading system
of EU emission allowances, ed.) should contribute to
reduce the price differential between the most fuels
clean and conventional fuels. European shipowners -
remembered the association - they repeatedly requested
the establishment of a fund under the EU ETS to exploit the
revenue so that cleaner fuels become
available on the market'.
- "European shipowners - highlighted the secretary
interim general of ECSA, Sotiris Raptis - proposed
viable solutions that reduce emissions and safeguard the
competitiveness of the sector. A responsibility
shared between EU fuel suppliers and
navigation will address the significant gaps in the application and
stimulate demand for cleaner fuels
in the EU. The use of ETS revenues within a fund
dedicated to the sector - Raptis noted again - will reduce the
price differential and will help to make the
cleaner fuels commercially available on the
market'.
