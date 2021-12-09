



December 9, 2021

In the first nine months of this year the increase was by +9.5%

The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) has announced that in the first nine months of 2021 the Italian ports have enlivened total 345.9 million tons of goods, with a increase of +9.5% on the period January-September last year year. The flow of volumes handled in all the main product sectors starting from that of the miscellaneous goods totaling 190.2 million tonnes of cargoes (+11.5%), of which 87.9 million tons of goods containerized (+3.3%) made with a handling of containers pairs to 8,5 million teu (+5.7%) - included almost 5,4 million teu at disembarkation/embarkation (+12.9%) and 3.1 million teu in transhipment (-0.4%), 87.2 million tons of rolling stock (+18.9%) and 15.0 million tons of conventional goods (+24.3%). In I also increase the volumes of liquid and solid bulk that are amounted respectively to 113,8 million tons (+4.0%) and 41.8 million tons (+16.2%). In the passenger sector, the traffic has been of 27,8 million people (+21.5%), of which 9.7 million ferry passengers (+13.4%) and almost two million of cruise passengers (+277.8%).

In the third quarter of 2021 alone, total freight traffic was 117.1 million tons, with an increase of +12.5% on the corresponding period last year. Goods alone various have attested to 66,9 million tons (+13.4%), of which 29,9 million tons of goods in container (+7.1%) with a handling of containers pairs to 3,0 million teu (+12.3%) - included 1.8 million teu at disembarkation / embarkation (+11.2%) and 1.2 million in transhipment (+15.3%) -, 31.4 million tons of rolling stock (+15.0%) and 5.5 million tons of conventional goods (+47,3%). Liquid and solid bulk grew respectively by +7.2% and +22.0% to 34.9 million and 15.3 million tons. In the passenger segment traffic was 17.8 million of people (+24.1%), of which 6.8 million transported by ferries (+4.2%) and 1.6 million from cruise ships (+4,235.4%)

Assoporti pointed out that, compared to the period January-September 2019, in the first nine months of 2021 we have recorded a recovery of pre-crisis levels in the handling of goods and passengers with data that, albeit with a reduction of percentages in the handling of liquid bulk, show significant signs of growth in the miscellaneous goods and in the movements of containers. "We are seeing - observed the president of the association, Rodolfo Giampieri - a port in recovery that makes us look to the future with a reasoned optimism. Ports, which are an integral part of the modern logistics, they have shown themselves resilient and organized so much to guarantee the supply of goods throughout the country, such as we have repeatedly recalled. Signs of recovery will have to be accompanied and strengthened by all the necessary investments to ensure the competitiveness of ports, as required by the PNRR and the Supplementary Fund, which set ambitious objectives and highly stimulating also for the ecological and digital transition of the sector. Totally different the theme of passengers linked directly to the current health situation and its evolution'.







