December 9, 2021
- In the third quarter the traffic of goods in ports
Italians grew by +12.5%
- In the first nine months of this year the increase was
by +9.5%
- The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) has announced that
in the first nine months of 2021 the Italian ports have enlivened
total 345.9 million tons of goods, with a
increase of +9.5% on the period January-September last year
year. The flow of volumes handled in
all the main product sectors starting from that of the
miscellaneous goods totaling 190.2 million tonnes of
cargoes (+11.5%), of which 87.9 million tons of goods
containerized (+3.3%) made with a handling of
containers pairs to 8,5 million teu (+5.7%) - included almost 5,4
million teu at disembarkation/embarkation (+12.9%) and 3.1 million teu in
transhipment (-0.4%), 87.2 million tons of rolling stock (+18.9%) and
15.0 million tons of conventional goods (+24.3%). In
I also increase the volumes of liquid and solid bulk that are
amounted respectively to 113,8 million tons (+4.0%) and
41.8 million tons (+16.2%). In the passenger sector, the
traffic has been of 27,8 million people (+21.5%), of which
9.7 million ferry passengers (+13.4%) and almost two million
of cruise passengers (+277.8%).
- In the third quarter of 2021 alone, total freight traffic
was 117.1 million tons, with an increase of
+12.5% on the corresponding period last year. Goods alone
various have attested to 66,9 million tons (+13.4%), of
which 29,9 million tons of goods in container (+7.1%) with a
handling of containers pairs to 3,0 million teu (+12.3%) -
included 1.8 million teu at disembarkation / embarkation (+11.2%) and 1.2
million in transhipment (+15.3%) -, 31.4 million tons of
rolling stock (+15.0%) and 5.5 million tons of conventional goods
(+47,3%). Liquid and solid bulk grew respectively
by +7.2% and +22.0% to 34.9 million and 15.3 million tons. In the
passenger segment traffic was 17.8 million
of people (+24.1%), of which 6.8 million transported by ferries
(+4.2%) and 1.6 million from cruise ships (+4,235.4%)
- Assoporti pointed out that, compared to the period
January-September 2019, in the first nine months of 2021 we have
recorded a recovery of pre-crisis levels in the
handling of goods and passengers with data that, albeit with a
reduction of percentages in the handling of liquid bulk,
show significant signs of growth in the
miscellaneous goods and in the movements of containers. "We are seeing -
observed the president of the association, Rodolfo Giampieri -
a port in recovery that makes us look to the future with a
reasoned optimism. Ports, which are an integral part of the
modern logistics, they have shown themselves resilient and organized so much
to guarantee the supply of goods throughout the country, such as
we have repeatedly recalled. Signs of recovery will have to
be accompanied and strengthened by all the necessary investments
to ensure the competitiveness of ports, as required by the
PNRR and the Supplementary Fund, which set ambitious objectives and
highly stimulating also for the ecological and digital transition
of the sector. Totally different the theme of passengers linked
directly to the current health situation and its
evolution'.
