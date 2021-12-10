



December 10, 2021

Original news The Council of the EU considers it necessary to deepen further the proposal for a FuelEU Maritime Regulation

Highlighted the need to introduce in the AFIR regulation the flexibility to take account of specificities National

The Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (TTE) of the European Union, which met yesterday, considered that, given its complexity, the Proposal for a FuelEU Maritime Regulation to promote the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in the maritime transport, in order to be able to examine it properly. In In particular, some European Transport Ministers have highlighted, in addition to the complexity of the proposal, also its close link with other initiatives envisaged by the "Fit" plan for 55": in particular, the Energy Directive renewables, the EU Emissions Trading System and rules to support the deployment of infrastructure for alternative fuels. It was also expressed concern about aspects of governance, including those relating to the imposition of sanctions and their use and role public authorities in the application of the Regulation.

Some ministers also stressed the importance of a a comprehensive approach to maritime transport emissions, and as such to be addressed in the context of International Maritime Organization (IMO), and have expressed concern about the possible effects of carbon leakage and the transfer of maritime routes outside the EU caused from the imposition on ships to reduce gas intensity greenhouse and obligations imposed on European ports.

On the draft AFIR regulation on the implementation of alternative fuels infrastructure, during the Council of the EU expressed broad support for the objectives and approach of the proposal, but several ministers have pointed out that its scope is not adaptable to all national realities and that it would therefore be useful to introduce the flexibility to take account of specificities National.







