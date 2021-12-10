|
|
|
|
December 10, 2021
|
|
- The Council of the EU considers it necessary to deepen
further the proposal for a FuelEU Maritime Regulation
-
- Highlighted the need to introduce in the AFIR regulation the
flexibility to take account of specificities
National
-
- The Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (TTE)
of the European Union, which met yesterday, considered that, given its
complexity, the
Proposal for a FuelEU Maritime Regulation to promote the use of
renewable and low-carbon fuels in the
maritime transport, in order to be able to examine it properly. In
In particular, some European Transport Ministers have
highlighted, in addition to the complexity of the proposal, also
its close link with other initiatives envisaged by the "Fit" plan
for 55": in particular, the Energy Directive
renewables, the EU Emissions Trading System and
rules to support the deployment of infrastructure for
alternative fuels. It was also expressed
concern about aspects of governance, including those
relating to the imposition of sanctions and their use and role
public authorities in the application of the Regulation.
-
- Some ministers also stressed the importance of a
a comprehensive approach to maritime transport emissions, and
as such to be addressed in the context of International Maritime
Organization (IMO), and have expressed concern about the
possible effects of carbon leakage
and the transfer of maritime routes outside the EU caused
from the imposition on ships to reduce gas intensity
greenhouse and obligations imposed on European ports.
-
- On the draft AFIR regulation on the implementation of
alternative fuels infrastructure, during the
Council of the EU expressed broad support for the
objectives and approach of the proposal, but several ministers have
pointed out that its scope is not adaptable to all
national realities and that it would therefore be useful to introduce the
flexibility to take account of specificities
National.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail