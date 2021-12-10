



December 10, 2021

Original news In November, Yang Ming set his own new record history of monthly revenues

Strong growth (+161.6%) also in wan Hai's turnover Lines

In November 2021 the containerized shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has registered its new historical record of monthly revenues having totaled a turnover amounted to 34.49 billion Taiwanese dollars (1.2 billion dollars USA), with an increase of +125.9% on November last year. It is a record that, starting from December 2020 when the Turnover had been 16.87 billion Taiwanese dollars, Yang Ming broke month after month and that allowed the company to forfeit record revenues in the first eleven months of 2021 equal to 299.37 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a rise of +121.7% on the period January-November last year.

In November 2021 also the compatriot Wan Hai Lines (WHL), who operates in the same maritime sector on routes which, unlike those of the Yang Ming, are largely limited to the region Asian and only recently expanded to the transpacific market, has recorded a significant increase in revenues which amounted to 22.90 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a progression of +161.6% on November 2020. The digit is not the new record absolute marked last September with 25.76 billion, but however, it represents the new record for the month of November. In the first eleven months of this year WHL's revenues were to 204.76 billion Taiwan dollars (+189.8%).







