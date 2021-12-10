|
|
|
|
December 10, 2021
|
|
- In November, Yang Ming set his own new record
history of monthly revenues
-
- Strong growth (+161.6%) also in wan Hai's turnover
Lines
-
- In November 2021 the containerized shipping company Yang
Ming Marine Transport Corporation has registered its new
historical record of monthly revenues having totaled a turnover
amounted to 34.49 billion Taiwanese dollars (1.2 billion dollars
USA), with an increase of +125.9% on November last year.
It is a record that, starting from December 2020 when the
Turnover had been 16.87 billion Taiwanese dollars, Yang
Ming broke month after month and that allowed the company to
forfeit record revenues in the first eleven months of 2021 equal to
299.37 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a rise of +121.7% on the
period January-November last year.
-
- In November 2021 also the compatriot Wan Hai Lines (WHL), who
operates in the same maritime sector on routes which, unlike
those of the Yang Ming, are largely limited to the region
Asian and only recently expanded to the transpacific market, has
recorded a significant increase in revenues which amounted to
22.90 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a progression of
+161.6% on November 2020. The digit is not the new record
absolute marked last September with 25.76 billion, but
however, it represents the new record for the month of November. In the
first eleven months of this year WHL's revenues were
to 204.76 billion Taiwan dollars (+189.8%).
|
