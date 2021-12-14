|
|
|
|
December 14, 2021
|
|
- Never so high containerized imports of
USA
-
- For the whole of 2021 an increase of +18.3% of
this traffic flow
-
- In the whole of 2021 it is expected that imports
containerized in the USA will amount to the record quota of 26
million teu, with a significant increase of +18.3% compared to the
2020 when the previous historical peak of 22 was marked
millions of teu and with a growth - despite the pandemic - of the
+1.9% on 2019. The forecast is contained in the last
monthly report "Global Port Tracker" of the association
U.S. Retail National Retail Federation
(NRF) and the consulting firm Hackett Associates, which
also notes that this year's growth rate of imports
containerized will be higher than the
record of +16.7% marked in 2010 when the economy had recovered
since the economic and financial crisis of 2008-2009.
-
- Emphasizing that this is the most relevant flow of
imports never recorded as well as the most
significant increase in these volumes despite the interruptions to the
supply chains determined by the Covid-19 pandemic, the
Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy at NRF,
Jonathan Gold, pointed out that "this was a
unprecedented year. We have assisted, never like before - he
explained - to interruptions caused by the problems they have
characterized each stage of the supply chain and at a
continued high consumer demand, but we are also
recording volumes of goods and their growth never occurred in
precedence. There are still - specified Gold - ships to download
and containers to be delivered, but this year all in the supply chain
they have worked overtime to try to cope with these challenges.
In most cases they succeeded and - reassured Gold -
during the holidays consumers will be able to find what is
which they need."
-
- The report states that, if the growth of imports for
the whole of 2021 will be in double digits, in the last period the
monthly increases have stabilized on a growth at one
figure, a trend that according to NRF and Hackett Associates should
continue at least until the first quarter of 2022. "After
almost a year of what seemed like unstoppable growth,
after the economy had reopened its doors leaving behind
the worst days of the pandemic and the demand was unleashed
repressed consumers - noted Ben Hackett, founder of the
Hackett Associates - now port data shows that the
imports are stabilizing."
-
- The report specifies that last October the traffic of the
containers in American ports amounted to 2.21 million
teu, with an increase of +3.5% on the previous month but with a decrease
-0.2% on October 2020. The document highlights that it is
of the first year-on-year decline since July 2020 that ended
to a consecutive series of 14 meters of growth that began in August
2020. However for November 2021, of which they are not yet available
traffic data, a total volume of
2.21 million teu, with an increase of +5.1% year on year, and to
December 2021 is expected a traffic of 2.2 million teu,
with a progression of +4.6% on December 2020.
|
|