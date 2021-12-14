



December 14, 2021

For the whole of 2021 an increase of +18.3% of this traffic flow

In the whole of 2021 it is expected that imports containerized in the USA will amount to the record quota of 26 million teu, with a significant increase of +18.3% compared to the 2020 when the previous historical peak of 22 was marked millions of teu and with a growth - despite the pandemic - of the +1.9% on 2019. The forecast is contained in the last monthly report "Global Port Tracker" of the association U.S. Retail National Retail Federation (NRF) and the consulting firm Hackett Associates, which also notes that this year's growth rate of imports containerized will be higher than the record of +16.7% marked in 2010 when the economy had recovered since the economic and financial crisis of 2008-2009.

Emphasizing that this is the most relevant flow of imports never recorded as well as the most significant increase in these volumes despite the interruptions to the supply chains determined by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy at NRF, Jonathan Gold, pointed out that "this was a unprecedented year. We have assisted, never like before - he explained - to interruptions caused by the problems they have characterized each stage of the supply chain and at a continued high consumer demand, but we are also recording volumes of goods and their growth never occurred in precedence. There are still - specified Gold - ships to download and containers to be delivered, but this year all in the supply chain they have worked overtime to try to cope with these challenges. In most cases they succeeded and - reassured Gold - during the holidays consumers will be able to find what is which they need."

The report states that, if the growth of imports for the whole of 2021 will be in double digits, in the last period the monthly increases have stabilized on a growth at one figure, a trend that according to NRF and Hackett Associates should continue at least until the first quarter of 2022. "After almost a year of what seemed like unstoppable growth, after the economy had reopened its doors leaving behind the worst days of the pandemic and the demand was unleashed repressed consumers - noted Ben Hackett, founder of the Hackett Associates - now port data shows that the imports are stabilizing."

The report specifies that last October the traffic of the containers in American ports amounted to 2.21 million teu, with an increase of +3.5% on the previous month but with a decrease -0.2% on October 2020. The document highlights that it is of the first year-on-year decline since July 2020 that ended to a consecutive series of 14 meters of growth that began in August 2020. However for November 2021, of which they are not yet available traffic data, a total volume of 2.21 million teu, with an increase of +5.1% year on year, and to December 2021 is expected a traffic of 2.2 million teu, with a progression of +4.6% on December 2020.











