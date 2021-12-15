|
|
|
|
December 15, 2021
|
|
- Started the construction of the works at sea of the District
of the shipbuilding of Cagliari
-
- The works, worth over 20.1 million euros,
will have to conclude in 390 days
-
- This morning the president of the Port System Authority
of the Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana, has officially delivered the
works for the construction of the second functional lot of the
Shipbuilding district in the East Port Outpost
Cagliari Canal. The intervention was awarded to the
Temporary Grouping of Companies R.C.M. Costruzioni S.r.l. -
Consorzio Integra Soc. Coop., for an amount of over 20.1 million
of euros, and you will have to conclude in 390 days. The works
will complete the urbanization works already
made in the ground part of the outpost with a cost of about
seven million.
-
- The new interventions provide for the advancement of the current line of
coast of about 70 meters and the construction of a shore quay
570 meters long, the excavation of an internal channel
at the outpost to allow all the lots a direct view to
sea, dredging front outpost for a width of 100
meters and five of depth, the realization of the piers of
protection of the water mirror in front of the quays, with the
construction of filling tanks that can be used
to accommodate the material coming from dredging and the opening of
a gap in the eastern breakwater of about 80 meters for
allow dedicated access to boats intended for
Shipbuilding district, thus avoiding the mixture
with ship traffic arriving and departing from the terminal in bulk.
-
- Once the works are completed, the citadel of boating, which
will have an extension of about 23 hectares, will be able to accommodate
industrial, craft and commercial settlements in the sector
shipbuilding, with particular reference to the refitting of yachts
even large in size.
-
- At the same time as the Nautical District, as well as
requested by the Ministries of Ecological Transition and Culture
in the context of environmental, landscape and
compensation of the infrastructure of the Outpost, the AdSP has
also delivered the construction works of the nearby park of
Sant'Efisio that will end in 365 days. The work, awarded
to the company Elcal Srl for about 1.2 million euros,
pedestrian and cycle paths with rest areas at the points of
greater landscape value; the planting of native essences
compatible with the natural habitat of the area; the realization of
an emergency lane for emergency vehicles; the realization
the lighting system of the cycle path and
pedestrian; the demolition and reconstruction of the former building of the
Port Authority that will be dedicated to services for the
visitors to the park and, in particular, guard office and
refreshment point. The new Sant'Efisio Park will complete the
already partly realized cycle-pedestrian path of
connection with the Fishermen's Village of Giorgino. A
intervention, also this, of radical urban redevelopment,
entrusted to the company Resiltech Srl for about 400 thousand euros,
that will reconfigure in 300 days the road network
existing with the introduction of a clear separation between the lanes
vehicular, pedestrian and cycle paths in order to allow a
connection in total safety with the park.
-
- "Today's one - underlined Deiana - is a
historical moment for the recreational boating sector on the island
and turning point for the extensive process of revolution of the layout of the
cagliari port areas. With the start of the construction site for the works to
sea, let's get to the heart of the shipbuilding development process
for pleasure boating and related services. Within 13
months we will be able to make available to operators in the sector
an area of 23 hectares tidy and functional to the construction needs
and maintenance of boats ranging from small tonnage to
large yachts. At the same time, continuing the imposing
redevelopment work of the Cagliari waterfront, we will return
to the public use a new space, the park of Sant'Efisio,
that we will use as an equipped green, reachable from the village of
fishermen of Giorgino through a suggestive cycle path
pedestrian'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail